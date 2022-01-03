Canelo On Stable-Mate Frank Sanchez: He Will Sweep Everyone In The Heavyweight Division

Can Frank Sanchez become the first Cuban boxer to win the world heavyweight title? Over recent years, we’ve seen guys like Odlanier Solis and Luis Ortiz try and fail to win the heavyweight crown (Ortiz is still going of course), but no fighter from that island that continues to produce so much boxing talent has managed the big one. But Sanchez, currently unbeaten at 20-0, with the 29 year old having 13 KO’s to his name, might be the man to do it.

Certainly, superstar Canelo Alvarez, Sanchez’ stable-mate, is hugely confident Sanchez will not only win a world title, but that he will “sweep everyone in the heavyweight division.” Trainer Eddy Reynoso, who of course trains Canelo and Sanchez, feels he has a “special talent” with Sanchez. Sanchez was last seen cruising to a dull but wide decision win over late replacement foe Christian Hammer, and while that performance will not have left any fight fan feeling especially impressed or excited, Sanchez (who, unlike so many Cuban boxers, is not a southpaw) has fine boxing skills.

In his win prior to beating Hammer, Sanchez largely dominated Efe Ajagba to win another wide decision. 2022 could be a big year for Sanchez. Canelo for sure thinks his stable-mate will do big things.

“He will be world champion, he will sweep everyone in the heavyweight division, because he is a special talent,” Canelo said to El Nuevo Herald.

While Sanchez himself says he “knocks out Tyson Fury easy,” insisting to ES News how Fury has “no boxing skills.” Sanchez went further, saying he beats Oleksandr Usyk “even easier.”

“Usyk has movement,” Sanchez said, “but he doesn’t have the technique that I do.”

It could be some time before Sanchez gets his chance to prove himself against either Fury or Usyk, busy as the two rival heavyweight champions are for the foreseeable months. But when he gets his chance, if he in fact does so, will Sanchez make boxing history? Has Sanchez made YOU believe he is a future world champion, and a dominant one at that? Or is the jury still out right now?