Devin Haney confident George Kambosos Jr. fight will happen next

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney believes his promoter Eddie Hearn will come through for him and get him the fight against undisputed 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr. next.

The unbeaten Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) says negotiations haven’t begun yet, but he says the chance of him being the one that gets the fight with Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 13 KOs) are good.

Kambosos’ promoter Lou DiBella will be picking the best option for him, and money will obviously dictate which of the five other Kings of the 135-lb division will get the fight.

The WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman unwittingly hurt Haney’s chances of getting the Kambosos fight this week when he confirmed that George is the undisputed lightweight champion.

Kambosos doesn’t need to defeat Haney for him to become the undisputed 135-lb champion, as Devin’s promoter Eddie Hearn has repeatedly been saying for the last several weeks.

These are Kambosos’ realistic options:

Devin Haney

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis

Ryan Garcia

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz

Vasily Lomachenko

Haney is confident he’ll get picked

“From what I’ve been hearing, there haven’t been no real conversations but we got to see,” said Devin Haney to DAZN Boxing on a fight between him and George Kambosos.

“But the fight is very realistic,” said Haney. “Eddie [Hearn] said it’s very realistic, but obviously, a lot of things get in the way. A lot of other guys are calling for Kambosos.

“The real fight to be made for the undisputed would be me against Kambosos and a lot of people are demanding the fight. I think it’s going to happen, but the fans have got to continue to put pressure on George and his team so that we could really make it happen,” said Haney.

I don’t think Kambosos really cares about the undisputed nonsense, seeing that he’s already said that it doesn’t matter to him.

He’s satisfied with the “beautiful belts” he won off Teofimo Lopez on November 27th, and he just wants to fight the best possible opponent for his next fight in Australia.

The only ones that really care about the undisputed jazz is Haney and his promoter Hearn. You can understand why Hearn cares because it gives him a position to argue in favor of Haney getting the fight with Kambosos.

By Hearn continually emphasizing the stuff about the so-called importance of the undisputed championship, he’s hoping to persuade Kambosos and his team to fight Haney rather than one of the other four Kings.

“Kambosos number one to pick up all the belts, and then probably move up to 140 and campaign there,” said Haney about his plans for 2022. “I can’t name an example who is there at 140.

“My main focus is George Kambosos right now. We’ll see, Haney said when asked if he’d be interested in challenging light welterweight undisputed champion Josh Taylor in 2022 after he moves up to 140,” said Haney.