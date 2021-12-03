Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz is “dangerous” for Gervonta Davis says Joseph Diaz Jr

Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz Jr. advises Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis not to go straight at the powerful combination puncher Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz this Sunday night because he’s “dangerous” and could give him problems when they meet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Diaz has watched some of Pitbull Cruz’s fights, and he’s impressed with what he’s seen. Although the perception some boxing fans have is that the 5’4″ Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) is a lot smaller than the 5’5 1/2″ Tank Davis (25-0, 24 KOs), but in reality, there’s not much difference.

Cruz is stocky, powerful and he puts his shots together better than Tank Davis. On the inside, Pitbull Cruz is lethal, particularly with the uppercuts that he throws.

Gervonta cannot afford to let Cruz, 23, land his uppercuts because he could end the show. He’s a much different fighter than guys like Leo Santa Cruz, Marios Barrios, and Yuriorkis Gamboa, the fighters that Tank has been beating lately.

Pitbull Cruz is a ROCK

“You have to look at some of his tapes and some of his highlights. The dude is a f**** rock,” said Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz Jr. to Fight Hub TV on Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz being dangerous for Tank Davis.

“He keeps coming, and he throws with bad intentions,” said Jojo of Pitbull. “Every single punch he throws, he tries to knock you out, and he throws combinations.

“When he throws those combinations, he throws very, very hard blows. I think it’s a very, very dangerous fight, and I think Tank should fight smart and not just think he’s going to walk him down like Teofimo did [against George Kambosos Jr.

“I don’t think that would be a good game plan for him, but Tank is a smart fighter. He’s not just a brawler in there,” said Jojo Diaz.

In Cruz’s last fight, he easily defeated former WBC super featherweight champion Francisco ‘El Bandito’ Vargas by a one-sided 10 round unanimous decision last June.

Cruz beat Vargas more impressively than Miguel Berchelt did in their two fights.

“I think he’s going to go out there and showcase his boxing skills and eventually break down Isaac Cruz and get him out of there later on,” said Jojo Diaz Jr. about Tank Davis.

“The thing is, he’s [Cruz] not that much smaller. He’s a big dude moving up in weight.

“I think that he was cutting a lot of weight to get down to that other weight,” Jojo said of Pitbull Cruz. “So I think that now that he’s moving to 135, he’s not stressing as much and that power is still going to be there, and that conditioning is going to be there.

Tank will try and box early

“Like I said, I think Tank Davis and his team are very, very smart, and I think that going into this fight, they’re going to go in with a great game plan,” said Jojo Diaz.

When you’re talking about someone as young as the 23-year-old Pitbull Cruz, it’s hard to accurately predict what you’re going to get from this guy.

He’s young, strong, and he’s hungry. More importantly, Cruiz isn’t draining himself to make the 135-lb limit like some fighters. Gervonta looked drained this week compared to Pitbull Cruz, so that could benefit him.

“I want Tank because I want to fight here in Las Vegas or at the Staples Center in LA, and then I’ll go out to Australia to fight Kambosos,” said Jojo Diaz when asked who he would prefer to fight between Tank Davis and George Kambosos.

On Saturday night, Jojo Diaz fights against WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney on DAZN. If JoJo wins, he will go for the money fight against Tank, should he defeat Pitbull Cruz on Sunday.