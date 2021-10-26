Joshua boiling over, wants all-out ‘War’ with Usyk in rematch

Anthony Joshua seemingly snapped mentally on Tuesday, sounding angry during an interview, saying he wants “WAR” with his conqueror Oleksandr Usyk, and he may even throw him to the ground on the night. Joshua’s primary concern now is to win the rematch above all else.

Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) isn’t handling his recent loss to Usyk well from the looks of it, as he sounds like he’s haunted mentally from the recurring images of his 12 round drubbing last September at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England.

Before that fight, Joshua had the look of someone mentally shattered from the horrors he experienced in his loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019.

It’s widely known that Joshua has recently been scouring the United States searching for a trainer to help him for his rematch with Usyk.

Joshua wants to bring a U.S trainer back to the UK and work alongside his longtime coach Rob McCracken. We’ll see if that works out for Joshua because, as the saying goes, ‘Too many cooks spoil the broth.‘

AJ has gained insight from his losses and he’s concluded that for him to win his rematch and save his career, drastic and harsh measures need to be taken.

JOSHUA WANTS STRAIGHT WAR

“I’m done with f***ing losing. I’m done with trying to learn the sweet science. He might get thrown on the floor in the next fight because this is war. It’s just straight war; I’m annoyed.

“I’m boiling up even speaking about it – it’s that passion to win,” said Joshua to iFL TV on him wanting to rip Usyk to shreds.

“For me, I have one thing in my mind – that’s war, that’s murder, that’s to go out there and hurt the guy and take his soul to the point where he wants to give up,” said Joshua.

What is happening to Joshua? This is what you sometimes see from a fighter that has lived a reality of near-constant warfare for too many years.

Gone is the happy-go-lucky Joshua that we once knew, and what’s left is this war-scarred individual, who sounds like he’s ready to win by any means necessary.

We can only guess what kind of person Joshua was before he was affected by his debilitating losses to Ruiz and Usyk. He now seems jaded, bitter, and angry.

This will be interesting to see to what levels Joshua is going to go to get the victory next March against Usyk. It’s safe to say the boxing rulebook won’t apply for this one.

Usyk has seen a lot himself during his many years fighting in the amateurs in Ukraine, and he’s not going to roll over when he sees Joshua going nuts inside the ring.