Bob Arum says Tyson Fury to fight in March against Whyte or Joyce

Bob Arum says Tyson Fury will be fighting in March in the UK against possibly Dillian Whyte or Joe Joyce. Interestingly, Arum states that Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) is NOT Fury’s mandatory challenger yet for his WBC heavyweight title.

Arum says Whyte still has an “obligation” to fighting Otto Wallin in his next fight after pulling out of their October 30th clash.

Unfortunately, Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn is convinced that he IS the mandatory for Fury, and he already said on Friday that he expects him to challenge Tyson for his WBC title next.

Unless Arum insists on blocking the Fury vs. Whyte fight from happening next, we’ll be seeing those two fight in early next year.

Arum can always ask the WBC to make Fury a Franchise champion if he wants to be an obstructionist for his mandatory defense against Whyte. If not, Fury must defend against Whyte next.

Of course, with Whyte’s shoulder issues, you got to hope that he can make it through training camp without getting hurt again.

Fury to fight in March

“I never heard that. I talk to Tyson all the time. He is assuredly not going to step away from boxing,” said Bob Arum to Blood Blood Sports TV. “The question is, when will he fight next? If I had to guess, I would say probably March.

“Dillian Whyte is NOT the mandatory, and that’s what the WBC hasn’t done,” said Arum. “Dillian Whyte has an obligation to fight Wallin, and we’ll see.

“But again, in March, I’d like Tyson Fury to fight in the UK, and I would think among the opponents would be Dillian Whyte or maybe this big English guy Joe Joyce.

“I don’t think there would be any problem having him [Fury] fight in the UK,” Arum said.

It’s not a big deal for Whyte to be Fury’s mandatory because that fight will make a lot of money. Other than a match against the winner of the Joshua vs. Usyk fight, Whyte probably brings in the most money for a fight with Fury.

March is just around the corner, just five months away. It would be an excellent idea for Fury to get back in the gym and start training off some of the weight that he packed on in his recent trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder on October 9th.

If Fury is going to fight Whyte or Joe Joyce, he doesn’t need to be carrying around 277 lbs on his frame. That’s too heavy for Fury to be weighing against those two heavyweights.

Usyk will beat Joshua worse next time

“My thought on that is Anthony Joshua can get six trainers, the best,” said Arum when told that Joshua in the U.S looking for a trainer. “He can get Buddy McGirt, he can get Robert Garcia, he can get Coach K. He can get any trainer he wants, but he ain’t going to beat Usyk.

“Usyk is too fast for him, too smart, and it’ll take Joshua years to learn how to fight a southpaw. He didn’t have a clue in how to fight a southpaw. Usyk will beat him worse the next time, no matter who his trainer is.

“That’s my opinion. I could be wrong, but that’s my opinion,” said Arum.

Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn believe they can beat Usyk. Since they believe it, let them take this fight. It’ll be a good learning lesson for Joshua and Hearn if things go badly for AJ again.

If Joshua is still with trainer Rob McCracken at that point, there’s a good chance he’ll throw him overboard and steer his ship to the U.S shores and get a new trainer.