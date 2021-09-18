Otto Wallin: I’m going to beat Dillian Whyte in style

Otto Wallin is looking forward to beating Dillian ‘The Bodysnatcher’ Whyte on October 30th to rip away his interim WBC heavyweight title at the O2 Arena in London, England.

With the WBC interim strap, the big 6’6″ Swedish heavyweight Wallin (22-1, 14 KOs) will put himself in a position to challenge WBC champion Tyson Fury for his belt.

Wallin already fought Fury in September 2019, losing in a competitive 12 round unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

That was a fight that the southpaw Wallin inflicted a career’s worth of punishment on Fury, creating the blueprint for beating him.

Although Wallin didn’t get the victory, he showed how you go about beating the 6’9″ Fury by using a high volume punch attack, throwing combinations rather than single punches.

Fury’s two biggest career wins came against Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder, both of which loaded up with single shots against him. Wallin used a different approach against Fury by attacking him with combinations, overwhelming his ability to defend, and giving him pure hell.

Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) could be making a huge mistake in taking this fight with Wallin because if he loses, that might end his dreams of one day fighting for a world title. Dillian is too dangerous to be given a world title shot in a voluntary defense by Fury or Anthony Joshua.

Wallin vows to put on a clinic

“I was in negotiations for a fight against Luis Ortiz on Showtime, and I had said yes to that fight,” said Otto Wallin to Boxing Social. “In the end, it didn’t happen. That tells me he didn’t really want it. In the middle of that, I got this offer to fight Dillian Whyte.

“I’ll be the WBC interim champion [after beating Whyte. That’s a big title, and it should put me in line for Fury or whoever is champion,” said Wallin about what doors will be open for him if he successfully defeats Dillian on October 30th.

“I’m going to show up in great shape and put on a clinic,” said Wallin when asked what to expect from him on October 30th against Whyte.

“I’m going to show that Dillian Whyte has a lot of holes in his game, and I’m a smart fighter. I’m going to show that what happened with Fury, I’m ready to in this fight, and I’m going to do it in style,” Wallin said about what his plans are for the fight with Whyte.

As we saw in Whyte’s most brutal fights as a pro against Joshua and Mariusz Wach, he struggles against fighters who throw many shots.

40-year-old Wach gave a real beating in a 10 round decision loss in December 2019, and he showed how you go about beating him. Joshua was the first to give the boxing fans a clue to defeating Whyte when he stopped him in seven rounds in 2015.

For Wallin to win, he’s going to have to jump on Whyte from the first bell and force him to defend against a lot of shots for the entire fight. If history is any guide, Whyte will gas out quickly and take a pummeling.

Whyte has pressure on him to perform

“I’m happy to get this shot at the WBC interim title and to fight in England. I think it’s going to be great,” said Wallin about his fight with Whyte.

“I wasn’t that surprised [to get the offer from Whyte],” Wallin continued. “I felt at some point we were going to fight, and now we’re going to fight.

“I thought they were going to fight Arreola or Jermaine Franklin. I don’t know what happened there, but we got the call, and we took it.

“I’m excited. I’ve been training since my last fight in February, so it’s been a long time.

“He [Whyte] probably has more pressure than I do. He’s fighting sat home in England, and he’s been [WBC] mandatory for a long time. I’m sure he’s hoping that fight will come off soon,” said Otto Wallin.

With the Whyte-Wallin fight taking place in London, Dillian, 33, has all the pressure in the world on him on October 30th.

Not only will Whyte be fighting in front of his fans, but he’ll be risking his WBC mandatory spot against Wallin.

That’s the golden ticket that Whyte has to guarantee him a world title shot against the winner of the October 9th Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III trilogy match.

With that said, Whyte’s promoters at Matchroom Boxing likely inserted a rematch clause in the contract for the Wallin fight. So if Wallin beats Whyte, he won’t be able to move on to challenge for the WBC title. In other words, Wallin will need to fight Whyte in a rematch in 2022.

For Wallin to get a title shot against the Fury vs. Wilder 3 winner, he’ll likely need to defeat Whyte TWICE, and both fights will occur in the UK.

Wallin doubts Fury wants to fight him again

“I think this is the perfect fight for me,” said Wallin about his match with Whyte. “It’s a good fighter, a good opponent, and I’m ready. I showed that against Fury what I could do.

“Everybody was laughing at me before that fight. After, they knew I was the real deal. I had a couple of good fights after, and now I’m ready for a big fight.

“Yeah, of course. That’s one of the fights I want. I want to be a world champion, but the question is, does he want it? I’m not so sure,” said Wallin about the possibility of him beating Whyte to capture his mandatory position and then using that to challenge WBC champion Tyson Fury in a rematch.

“They’re going to see what I was doing in the Fury fight wasn’t a fluke. It’s going to be a good fight, and I’ve improved since then also,” said Wallin when asked what can the boxing public expect to see in a match between him and Whyte.

The beating that Wallin administered to Fury in 2019 is one that he won’t want to experience again.

When you look at that fight under a microscope, that match should have been stopped by the sixth round due to the horrifying cut that Fury suffered in the third round over his right eye. Afterward, Fury required 47 stitches to close up the cut.