Prediction: Oleksandr Usyk pulls off the upset against Anthony Joshua says Tim Bradley

Tim Bradley is going with the underdog former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to defeat the heavy favorite IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on September 25th at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Bradley thinks Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs) will struggle if he stays on the outside against Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs), but he’ll still find a way8 to win somehow. It’s going to be next to impossible for Usyk, though, because Joshua is bigger, stronger, faster, younger, and longer.

Whether Usyk stays on the outside or opts to take it to the inside, he’s going to get chewed up by Joshua.

Usyk can’t exist on the inside

Most people agree that Usyk has no choice but to take the fight in close with Joshua to nullify his reach and the power he generates when he gets full extension on his shots.

But as we saw in Joshua’s recent knockout of Kubrat Pulev in using uppercuts on the inside, it’s hell if you take it to the interior.

In many ways, it’ll be worse for Usyk if he goes inside on Joshua because he’ll be leaving himself open to getting bombarded with uppercuts the way Pulev and Wladimir Klitschko were.

“If he stays on the outside, I think Joshua is going to line him up with his right hand, line him up with his left hook, and things are going to be very difficult for him in this fight,” said Tim Bradley to ESPN about his belief that Usyk will have problems with Joshua.

“It’s a great fight. I would say I don’t know who is going to win this fight, as I’ve said,” Bradley continued on the Joshua vs. Usyk match. “I’m going for the underdog in this particular fight. I’m going for Usyk. I think he’ll pull off the upset,” said Bradley.

“As I told you before, one of these guys is going to win the fight. Either [Deontay] Wilder will win the fight, or Tyson Fury is going to win or Usyk,” said Bradley.

It almost sounds like Bradley is picking Usyk just for the heck of it, to go out on the limb to give ESPN some balance. The easy pick is going with Joshua, but Bradley taking the underdog Usyk can make himself look like a genius if his wacky prediction comes true.

“I don’t think we’re going to get to see the Joshua – Fury fight in the near future,” said Bradley in breaking the bad news to the fans.

Bradley might be right about boxing fans not likely to see Joshua fight Fury soon because it would require them both to win their next fights.

While Joshua should get through Usyk without any hiccups, Fury might not make it through his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder on October 9th.

Fury has lost his edge since his win over Wilder last year, and he doesn’t have the mind of the tiger anymore. All those millions that Fury has made have softened him, making him weak and vulnerable.

Fury getting beaten up by his sparring partners Jared Anderson and Efe Ajagba only confirms that he’s no longer the same fighter that beat Wilder a year and a half ago.