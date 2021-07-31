Keith Thurman tells Spence: ‘You’re running out of options’

Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman says he doesn’t understand where all this hate comes from with Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence. Thurman wants to challenge the unbeaten Spence (27-0, 21 KOs), but he can’t do that with him, vowing never to face him.

Ultimately, what Thurman believes is Spence’s problem is that he’s still bitter about not getting a fight against him from 2012 to 2017.

That was when Spence was chasing after Thurman, asking for a fight but getting nowhere. Now things have reversed with Thurman no longer a world champion, calling out Spence to try and get a fight.

Spence has already given his three-fight timeline for when he departs from the 147-lb division.

Thurman can only be part of Spence’s three-fight schedule if he beats WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas to take his title.

That’s going to be hard to do with Ugas milking his title against light welterweight Fabian Maidana.

Thurman wonders where Spence’s anger is coming from

“Let’s see him [Spence] get past the bunny rabbit [Pacquiao],” said Thurman to Fighthype about him and Spence fighting. “I was thinking, why is Errol so mad?

“Why is he guzzling down hatorade? He’s straight chugging it. I’m like, ‘Look, bro. Beef is beef. I’m not beefing. We all get the beef, but I’m trying to really understand what I did to this boy.

“I realized that I didn’t do nothing. Do you want to know the problem? You’re the problem. It’s the interviews. No matter what this boy has done in his career, he can’t get past, ‘What do you think about Thurman?’

“He can beat Pacquiao, and do you know the next conversation he’s going to have to hear? ‘Are you going to fight Thurman? I think he hates that he was in the 2012 Olympics and that I had a little gap before him to make a name.

“That gap, he’s been beating who I beat, stopping people, and knocking out Bundu to make a statement.

“No matter what statement he makes, the next question is, ‘So what do you think about Thurman? I feel that and I feel that can make you juggle down some mother f*** haterade,” Thurman said.

Thurman knows why Spence is upset. The real question Thurman has is why is Spence holding a grudge? That’s the way he is, unfortunately, and there’s nothing Thurman can do about it.

Thurman needs to understand that he only has one chance to get a fight against Spence, and that’s if he can pick up the WBA belt from Ugas.

Again, it’s not going to be possible with Ugas milking his title, perhaps hoping Pacquiao or Spence will fight him soon.

Spence running out of options, says Keith

“Look, I got my family, and I got my desire to showcase my talents once again,” said Thurman. “I’ve been beaten one time. Who’s going to beat me two times?

“I’m one-time beat. Who’s going to beat me two times? I’m not done. I’ve got plenty to give to this welterweight division.

“I don’t think I need to do anything special to try and entice EJ [Errol Spence]. I think it’s a matter of time before he runs out of options to make a legitimate enticing pay-per-view match.

“His first pay-per-view against Mikey [Garcia], it was a wack sparring session people paid for. His fight with Porter, it was good because Porter made it good.

“That’s what Porter does. He makes a fight a fight, and he won the fight. I still don’t see EJ as a dominant pay-per-view force with the way he boxes and his style.

“He’s very picky; he takes his time, he fights his fight. F*** the fans, and I get it, EJ. F*** the fans. Win the fight. Do what you and coach got to do to stay champ, I get that,” said Thurman.

Spence has the following fights against Pacquiao, Terence Crawford, and Yordenis Ugas before he quits the 147-lb division and moves up to 154.

Errol not going all out to impress

“I understand that Floyd [Mayweather Jr] philosophy,” said Thurman. “I’m walking out of this ring, the winner today.

“That’s very important, but like I said, he’s going to run out of options when it comes to making a very exciting pay-per-view fight.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XeCtlG1s_4A&t=44s”He’s got

Pacquiao, it’s perfect, it’s big. Post-Pacquiao, what you got? You’re running out of options, son.

“If he puts all his life force and energy into not seeing me in the ring, so be it. It was never my intention.

“I always intended to fight him in 2020. This fight that is about to happen, it’s supposed to be my fight.

“If Thurman wins [against Pacquiao], this fight [Spence vs. Pacquiao], never manifests.

“It just doesn’t manifest, right? So only because of me does he get to dodge me.

“So if he really fully dodges me throughout his whole career until the end of it, I’m going to know it’s because of me falling short of a victory in the summer of 2019 and not really because of any other logic,” said Thurman.

What Thurman says about Spence doing the minimum to win his fights is correct, and that makes it hard to get excited about his matches.

If you saw Spence’s fights with Danny Garcia and Mikey Garcia, those were boring matches.

The only reason Spence’s fight with Shawn Porter was exciting is that Porter pushed the fight the entire 12 rounds.