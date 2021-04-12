Tyson Fury has started training in Las Vegas for Anthony Joshua fight

Tyson Fury has flown to Las Vegas, Nevada, and has begun training with his cutman Jorge Capetillo to start work for his July mega-fight against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

In an interview today, Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) said he’s “one million percent” certain the Joshua fight WILL be happening next. Strangely enough, in the same interview, Fury said if he doesn’t hear anything by Tuesday, he’s going to “move on.”

It wouldn’t be Fury if he weren’t giving mixed signals about the Joshua fight.

With the $100 million+ that Fury is expected to take home for the first of two Joshua fights in 2021, don’t believe for a second that he’s going to talk away from that kind of dough.

That would triple Fury’s net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity net worth.

Fury says there are some very wealthy people putting in offers for his fight with Joshua. Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that is interested in staging the fight, Fury says.

“I think it will 100% happen and I think 1 million percent it’s going to happen, and I think we’re gonna know within the next couple of days who, what, where, and when.

“I’m confident this fight’s gonna get made in the next few days,” said Fury to Behind The Gloves on his fight with Anthony Joshua.

“What I’ve heard, there are some big offers coming from very rich people in rich countries. I’m sure they’re going to be very good offers. Saudi is involved, I’ll say that much.

It sounds promising what Fury says, and it’s great to hear that he should know by Tuesday if one of the offers is to his liking.

The fans want to see the Joshua vs. Fury fight come off, and it looks like it’s finally about to happen.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury wouldn’t have flown out to Las Vegas to begin training with Capetillo if he wasn’t confident of the fight taking place.

“There are also some dark horses involved that I didn’t think would be interested, but they are going to be,” said Fury.

“There’s a few good offers on the table from a few countries, which is exciting news for me. I’ve always been quite skeptical about this all.

“I’m very interested and excited to hear what they are. If I don’t know anything by Tuesday, I’m going to move on,” said Fury.