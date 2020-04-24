The Best British P-4-P Fighters Of The Last 30 Years – A List From Sun Sport

Who can resist a Top-10. Of Anything? Such a list, such an opinion, pulls a reader in, ready to debate, and strongly disagree. Seldom can any Top-10 list of anything make everyone who reads it happily, which brings us to the new Top-10 the boxing experts at Sun Sport have released: The Best British Pound-for-Pound Fighters Of The Last 30 Years.

Here it is:

Joe Calzaghe

Lennox Lewis

Tyson Fury

David Haye

Ricky Hatton

Chris Eubank Snr

Naseem Hamed

McKenzie

Nigel Benn

Anthony Joshua

So what do you think? Angry? Happy? Somewhere in the middle? Absolutely furious?

At first glance, the list seems okay, but where is Carl Froch? Surely the teak-tough, he-fought-everybody super-middleweight king deserves to be placed? Is David Haye way too high on the list? Maybe I’m a biased Nigel Benn fan (wars with Gerald McClellan in a tragic fight, Iran Barkley, Doug DeWitt, and Anthony Logan made many of us Benn fanatics after all), but shouldn’t Benn be placed a little higher?

Again, no such list can possibly please everybody who takes a look at it, but Froch fans, in particular, are likely to be screaming at this particular one. Calzaghe at NO.1 is no screamer. Calzaghe, who exited with a perfect 46-0 record, really did shine during his career; over the final third or so of it especially: wins over Jeff Lacy, Mikkel Kessler, Bernard Hopkins, and Roy Jones sure demand respect, and Joe has got his props with this list.

Does any British fighter from the last 30 years deserve to be placed above Calzaghe in the top spot? In terms of who the folks at Sun Sport picked for their top guy, they at least got that right. Agree or not?

One more thing – what about Dennis Andries fan? Dennis’ three amazing wars with Jeff Harding, the fact that Andries came back after what Thomas Hearns did to him, and the fact that he is a three-time light-heavyweight champion, should ensure that “The Hackney Rock” is never forgotten. Sadly, he was here.