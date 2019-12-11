WBC Status Of Dillian Whyte – Update

On July 20, 2019, Dillian Whyte defeated Oscar Rivas, conquering the WBC Interim Heavyweight World Championship. A few days later, a news report made public that an out-of-competition urine sample collected by UKAD on June 20, 2019, from Dillian Whyte had yielded an adverse finding. In light of that adverse finding, and pending the outcome of the WBC’s own investigation and adjudicatory process, on July 30, 2109, the WBC provisionally suspended its recognition of Dillian Whyte as WBC Interim World Heavyweight Champion and Mandatory Challenger of the division.





On December 6, 2019, UKAD made a public announcement withdrawing its charge against Dillian Whyte.

Based on limited but detailed research and information gathering, including the WBC’s consultation with two independent experts, the WBC found that there was no sufficient or conclusive evidence that Whyte intentionally, or even knowingly, ingested a banned substance with the purpose of enhancing his performance in any fashion. In light of the WBC’s own finding and of UKAD’s withdrawal of the claim against Mr. Whyte, the WBC has closed its internal investigation.

The WBC is hereby lifting its provisional suspension and confirming its recognition of Mr. Whyte as WBC Interim World Heavyweight Champion.





Consistent with the WBC Board of Governors’ Ruling at last October’s 57th WBC Annual Convention, Interim Champion Whyte shall become the Mandatory Challenger of the division immediately after Champion Deontay Wilder’s mandatory defense against current Mandatory Challenger Tyson Fury, with the mandatory defense against Whyte being due in or about February of 2021.

