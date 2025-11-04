Ortiz vs. Lubin This Saturday, live on DAZN

Erickson Lubin Says He’ll Prove He’s The NO1 Guy At ’54 With Win Over Ortiz, Eyes Rematches with Fundora, Charlo

Vergil Ortiz is, in the opinion of plenty of fans, the top dog at 154 pounds. But the man the WBC interim champ will face on Saturday, this as Ortiz returns from injury and an enforced layoff, says that HE is the #1 guy at ’54. Erickson Lubin, who spoke with Fight Hype, said that he will hand Ortiz his first pro loss and will then look for revenge rematches with the two men to have beaten him, this being Sebastian Fundora, in a real war, and Jermell Charlo, who stopped Lubin inside a round some years back.

Lubin, 27-2(19), who has been extremely confident all the way up to Saturday’s fight, refers to the Ortiz bout as a “legacy fight,” and that he is excited to win it and therefore show the world that he is indeed the main man at ’54.

Lubin Promises to End Ortiz’s Unbeaten Run

“This is a legacy-type fight for me…..this fight here sets everything up for me,” Lubin said. “I’m in my prime now and I’m excited. I’m excited to show the world that I’m the #1 154 pounder in boxing.”

Big words from Lubin, but can he now back them up? Ortiz, unbeaten at 23-0(21) is the favourite in this fight, and we fans are of course looking forward to him getting the win and then fighting Jaron “Boots” Ennis in a massive fight next year. But Lubin is a fighter to admire himself, and he is planning in tearing up all of Ortiz’s plans.

Revenge on the Mind: Fundora, Charlo, and Beyond

Lubin, who says he has “seen it all” during his career, this as far as him having faced all manner of styles, wants to run it back with Fundora and Charlo.

“I’m just looking to claim that spot (as the #1 in the division) and put myself in the very comfortable spot where I can fight any one of these champions, a rematch with Fundora,” Lubin said. “We’re fighting for the WBC interim belt so that definitely lines me up for a rematch with Fundora, maybe a rematch with Charlo, Xander Zayas, Bakhram Murtazaliev – we can get that going.”

Again, Lubin’s attitude, his self-belief, is admirable here. Now, to repeat, Lubin has to back up his bold talk. Ortiz, often a quietly confident guy, hasn’t said too much in the lead-up to Saturday’s fight, but we can expect him to do his talking in the ring. We can expect Lubin to do the same, or at least try to.

It could prove to be a very interesting and exciting fight on Saturday.