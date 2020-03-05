Scott Quigg battles Jono Carroll March 7 in Manchester, UK

Jono Carroll has predicted an eighth round stoppage win against Scott Quigg when the rivals collide in a crunch Super-Featherweight clash at Manchester Arena on Saturday March 7, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.





Carroll (17-1-1, 3 KOs) warned former WBA Super-Bantamweight World Champion Quigg of his ability to “break people down” and “break people’s hearts” and the Dublin man believes a win this weekend will put him back in line for a World Title shot later this year.

“Scott thinks I have feather fists? We’ll see,” said Carroll. “These feather fists will do a lot of damage. He’s a strong opponent and Oscar Valdez, who can bang, couldn’t get him out of there. I don’t hit that hard but I can break people down, I can break people’s hearts.





“Quigg is a massive name and a former champion but he has to pass that torch to me now. It’s my turn. He’s had his day. He’s a good, seasoned pro fighter and I can’t overlook that. I’m prepared for the world champion, the best him, but I feel like it’s my time now.

“I’ve been training my brain, training different attributes to normal. Quigg is such a big name that it’s not hard to get up at 6am for a jog or to push yourself to exhaustion. It’s my time. Pass me that torch, Scott! For some reason I’m thinking round eight.”

Ready to Fight

Scott Quigg hopes that a win over Jono Carroll at Manchester Arena on Saturday March 7, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US, will fire his name into the World Title mix as he looks to begin his 2020 campaign in style.





Former WBA Super-Bantamweight ruler Quigg (35-2-2, 26 KOs) returns to Manchester to pursue his dream of becoming a two-weight World Champion. He made five defences of the WBA crown before losing out to Carl Frampton in a Unification battle at Manchester Arena in 2016.

The Bury man was outpointed by Oscar Valdez in an attempt for the Mexican’s WBO Featherweight World Title at the StubHub Center in Carson in March 2018 but now has his sights set on a World Championship at Super-Featherweight after teaming up with Joe Gallagher again.

“I respect any fighter that gets through the ropes. It only takes one punch to change a fight. He’s the slightly bigger man. I’m strong enough, I hit hard enough, I’m tough enough, and the main thing is I’m more than smart enough to deal with the bigger guys.

“I proved that day in day out at the Wildcard. People like Jono come through the Wildcard door every day and I’ve sparred and dealt with many people like him. I’m not taking it lightly, but I know what I need to do. I’ve put the right preparation in and I’m more than ready.

“The amount of nonsense he talks, because he talks that much, he starts to believe it. If he didn’t believe it he’d start going into himself, he’d start having the doubts. He hopes I’m scared. Unfortunately for him, I’m not scared of him.

“When I beat him, this will put me back where I want to be, at the forefront of getting a World Title shot. The big thing I’m happy about is being back at home, showing the public I’m back. I’d love rematches with the two people that beat me, Frampton and Valdez, I’d love to get rematches with them. All of my focus at this moment is on Carroll. Once I’ve dealt with him, that’s when I’ll think about what’s next.”

Quigg vs. Carroll tops a big night of action in Manchester, the No.1 and No.2 WBO Super-Middleweight contenders Zach Parker (18-0, 12 KOs) and Rohan Murdock (24-1, 7 KOs) collide, Anthony Fowler (11-1, 8 KOs) defends his WBA International Super-Welterweight Title against Bolton’s Jack Flatley (16-1-1, 4 KOs) Manchester Heavyweight contender Hughie Fury (23-3, 13 KOs meets Pavel Sour (11-2, 6 KOs), Liverpool Super-Lightweight contender Robbie Davies Jr (19-2, 13 KOs) fights for the first time under new trainer Dominic Ingle, Bolton’s Jack Cullen (17-2, 8 KOs) returns after his FOTY contender with Felix Cash, Sheffield Super-Lightweight ace Dalton Smith (4-0, 3 KOs) keeps busy, ‘The Albanian Bear’ Reshat Mati (6-0, 4 KO’s) makes his UK debut in a Welterweight contest, Ricky Hatton-trained Super-Featherweight Ibrahim Nadim (1-0) looks to impress and there’s action for Oldham Lightweight Aqib Fiaz (4-0) and Liverpool Super-Flyweight Blane Hyland (2-0).