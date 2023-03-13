Zurdo Ramirez vs Gabriel Rosado: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

Former World Super Middleweight Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) returns to the ring this Saturday for the first time during his 13 ½-year pro career after suffering a loss against two-time world title challenger Gabriel “King” Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KOs), in the 12-round main event on a stacked card promoted by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Zurdo Promotions, streaming live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT) from The Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

The 31-year-old Ramirez, fighting out of Mazatlan, Mexico, didn’t have his hand raised in victory for the first time as a pro this past November in Abu Dhabi, when World Boxing Association (WBA) Super World Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitriy Bivol (21-0) successfully defended his crown by way of a 12-round unanimous decision.

WHAT TIME IS THE RAMIREZ VS. ROSADO FIGHT

Date : Saturday, March 18

Time : 8 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT (Sunday)

Ramirez vs. Rosado will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe.

Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT (Sunday)

The fight will take place at Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California, USA.

“It just wasn’t my night and meant for my opponent,” Ramirez explained about his fight with Bivol. “Looking back, I could have been a little more active, but it is what it is. I definitely would like a rematch in the future.”

First, though, “Zurdo” needs to get back on the winning track versus Rosado, Philadelphia-born of Puerto Rican heritage, who is best known for his stubborn toughness. Rosado, who holds wins over former world champions Joshua Clottey and Kassim Ouma, will be moving up to the light heavyweight division for the first time against Ramirez.

“He (Rosado) is a tough opponent who is always ready to fight,” Ramirez said. “He has been in the ring with the best and can be dangerous at any time of the fight. And to have it be a Mexico versus Puerto Rico match-up is just a cherry on top to make this an exciting fight for fans.”

His loss to Bivol has left “Zurdo” even more motivated.

“It’s a different feeling’” Ramirez noted, “but preparation does not change. I’m more motivated than ever to get back on track and show why I’m still one of the best in the game.”

The next chapter of “Zurdo” Ramirez’ boxing career starts March 18th!

