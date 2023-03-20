Results / Photos: Oleh Dovhun defeats Centeno in Pittsburgh

Ukrainian boxing sensation Oleh Dovhun has taken another step towards his world title dream with a dominant display in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Dovhun, who boasts a perfect professional record, successfully defended his WBA NABA title for the second time against Juan Centeno in a 10-round bout.

Despite suffering a cut above his left eye due to an accidental clash of heads, Dovhun proved too strong for his opponent, showcasing his impressive work-rate and boxing skills throughout the contest. Judges awarded the fight unanimously to Dovhun, with all three scoring the contest 100-90 in his favour. The super bantamweight contender, who fights out of Pittsburgh, now has a record of 15-0 and is managed by Integrity Fighter Management and promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

In the co-feature, Devaun Lee caused a major upset by halting hometown fighter Kiante Irving in the fourth round of their six-round super middleweight bout. Irving, who had been previously undefeated, started brightly but was ultimately outclassed by Lee, who bided his time before unleashing a series of punishing blows to end the bout at the 2:03 mark of round four. Lee, hailing from Queens, NY, now has a record of 11-8-1 with six knockouts, while Irving’s record falls to 11-1-1.

Meanwhile, Joe Turk maintained his unbeaten record with a convincing four-round unanimous decision over Isaiah Margheim in a heavyweight bout. Turk, fighting in front of his hometown crowd, showed his class against a valiant Margheim, and his record now stands at 3-0-1. Margheim’s record drops to 1-3.

Jordan Zlacki, fighting out of Springdale, PA, secured a four-round split decision over Eric Palmer in a tense welterweight battle. Despite Palmer, from Uniontown, PA, boasting a far superior record with 14 wins, 17 losses, and five draws, Zlacki’s tenacity and skill shone through as he was awarded the fight on two of the three judges’ scorecards. Zlacki’s record now stands at 3-5, while Palmer’s drops to 14-18-5.

The opening bout saw Devon Siegfried make a stunning debut, stopping Matteo Gardner in the third round of their scheduled four-round cruiserweight bout. Siegfried, who hails from Pittsburgh, landed a devastating right hook that knocked Gardner to the canvas, with the referee waving off the fight after the count reached ten. It was a memorable start to Siegfried’s professional career, and he will no doubt be eager to continue his winning ways in future contests.