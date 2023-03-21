Lyndon Arthur vs. Braian Nahuel Suarez: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

The dynamite-fisted Braian Nahuel Suarez has vowed to cause an upset and leave Lyndon Arthur’s plans for huge domestic clashes in tatters.

Suarez has arrived in the UK ahead of Friday night’s IBO light heavyweight world title showdown with Arthur, live and free-to-air on Channel 5 from 10pm, in association with Ladrbrokes, Numan and Infinitium Entertainment.

Arthur and Suarez headline a must-watch Wasserman Boxing card at the University of Bolton Stadium, with the winner taking home the IBO belt and putting themselves in the frame for some mega fights in the 175 lbs division.

WHAT TIME IS ARTHUR – SUAREZ?

Date: Friday, March 24

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. GMT

Viewers in the UK can watch the fight live on Channel 5

The fight will take place at the Bolton White Hotel, Bolton, United Kingdom.

Main event ringwalks (approx): 6:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 p.m. GMT

The main card is set to get underway at 2:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 p.m. GMT.

The British light heavyweight division is packed with top-tier talent and Suarez, who has KO’d 17 opponents, plans to muscle Arthur out of the way and put himself in the frame for fights with Joshua Buatsi, Dan Azeez and the rest of the big names on these shores.

“Everyone wants to fight in big fights and I believe that if I defeat Arthur I should be given my chance against Buatsi, Azeez and the other fights that he is chasing,” Suarez said.

“Arthur is a good boxer with great skills, he is tall and uses the distance well, but he also has weaknesses like everyone and I plan on taking advantage of them.”.

Argentine hero Suarez, who played youth football for Velez Sarsfield and River Plate before focusing on boxing, will be fighting outside of his homeland for the first time as a professional.

But the 30-year-old from Buenos Aires is not worried one bit about being the away fighter.

“I am fully prepared and ready to face my first fight abroad,” said the 18-1 puncher.

“For me this is an honour to be able to fight in the UK and represent my country abroad. I am extremely motivated for this fight.”

