Xander Zayas vs. Quincy LaVallais this Saturday at MSG

At only 19 years old, Puerto Rican junior middleweight phenom Xander Zayas believes 2022 is the year he takes things to the next level. Zayas, who hails from San Juan and now lives in South Florida, will fight Louisiana native Quincy LaVallais in his first scheduled eight-rounder Saturday at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Zayas-LaVallais will serve as the co-feature to the Edgar Berlanga-Steve Rolls super middleweight main event live on ESPN & ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN+) at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Zayas (12-0, 9 KOs), who signed with Top Rank at 16 years of age, begins his 2022 campaign following a 2021 that saw him fight six times and earn Prospect of the Year consideration. His last two fights ended via knockout, but he takes a sizable step up against LaVallais (12-2-1, 7 KOs), a six-year pro who has never been knocked out. LaVallais is known to fight fans for his December 2020 upset over Clay Collard inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble. He is 2-2 since the Collard triumph, with both defeats coming via close decision.

This is what Zayas had to say following his New York City arrival.

“After a very good year in 2021, my goals this year are to have at least four fights, keep moving up in opposition, and finish the year fighting in 10-rounders. I would love to win a regional title and finish the year in the top 15 of the junior middleweight division.”

“Being back in NYC is something that excites me and motivates me at the same time. Fighting once again at Madison Square Garden and as the co-feature feels amazing. This is such a great opportunity. I’m super grateful for everything Top Rank and my team has done for me.”

“In the not-so-distant future, MSG will be my second home, just like it was for Miguel Cotto and Felix Trinidad. I want to fill MSG up and bring a lot of glory to my people from Puerto Rico and New York. I want to give my fans a great show.”