Whyte vs. Povetkin Rescheduled, Usyk vs Chisora Postponed

Covid-19: Matchroom Boxing Schedule Update: In line with the BBBofC and Government guidelines relating to COVID-19, Matchroom Boxing have postponed all events scheduled to be taking place in May, including Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on May 2, Lee Selby vs. George Kambosos Jr at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on May 9 and Oleksandr Usyk vs. Derek Chisora at The O2 in London on May 23.

Subject to the developing situation, Whyte’s Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title clash with Povetkin has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 4th, while Selby’s IBF Lightweight World Title Final Eliminator against Kambosos Jr has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 11th. Tickets will be valid for these rescheduled dates or refunds will be available from your point of purchase.

A new date for Usyk’s blockbuster Heavyweight showdown with Chisora is also being worked on, with tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled date once announced and refunds available from your point of purchase.

The health and safety of the boxers, staff, event contractors and fans involved with our events remains the top priority for Matchroom Boxing and we thank everyone for their understanding. We look forward to bringing world-class boxing events back to these shores as soon as it is safe to do so.

Our thoughts are with everybody affected by the COVID-19 outbreak at this difficult time.

PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONS EVENTS FOR MAY HAVE BEEN POSTPONED

LAS VEGAS (March 2020) – All of the Premier Boxing Champions events scheduled for May will be postponed to adhere to the recommendations for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic made by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“We will reschedule the postponed events at a later date once it becomes safe to do so,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions, who handle the promotion for most PBC events. “Now is the time for everyone to do everything they can to stop the spread of the pandemic and take care of your loved ones and your neighbors.”