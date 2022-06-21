WATCH LIVE: Usyk vs Joshua 2 Jeddah Press Conference

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will come face to face at a launch press conference in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today ahead of their huge rematch in the coastal city on Saturday August 20.

The press conference will begin at 5.30pm local time (3.30pm BST) and will be available to watch live on the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel.

Oleksandr Usyk odds-on to beat Anthony Joshua in highly-anticipated rematch

Oleksandr Usyk is odds-on at 4/9 to beat Anthony Joshua in their highly-anticipated rematch on August 20

Joshua, who was handed his second professional defeat by Usyk 11 months ago, is 7/4 to exact revenge on the Ukrainian, while a draw is 16/1

Usyk is 17/10 to knock Joshua out and it is odds-on at 8/11 for the fight not to go the distance

Betfair: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk match odds

Oleksandr Usyk: 4/9

Draw: 16/1

Anthony Joshua: 7/4

Betfair: Method of victory

Oleksandr Usyk Points or Decision 9/5:

Oleksandr Usyk KO/TKO: 17/10

Anthony Joshua Points or Decision: 4/1

Anthony Joshua KO/TKO: 4/1

Betfair: Will the fight go the distance?

Yes: Evens

No: 8/11

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch in August, Oleksandr Usyk is odds-on at 4/9 to earn a second victory over Anthony Joshua in the space of 11 months. AJ is 7/4 to exact revenge on Usyk, who inflicted just a second career loss on the Brit in London last year, while a draw is 16/1. Usyk beat Joshua via a unanimous decision last time out, but it is now odds-on at 8/11 for the fight not to go the distance.”

Joshua Usyk odds courtesy of Betfair