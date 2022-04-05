WATCH LIVE: Kovalev vs T. Pulev & K. Pulev vs Forrest Live Stream on May 14

Triller Fight Club has announced that heavyweight contender Jerry ‘The Slugger’ Forrest, (26-4-2, 20 KOs), of Newport News, VA will now face two-time world title challenger Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev (28-2 14 KOs), over ten rounds at the ‘Lineage of Greatness’ event set for Saturday, May 14 at the Forum in Los Angeles. The hard-throwing southpaw, Forrest, replaces Andrey Fedesov who was previously scheduled to face Pulev.

Forrest returns to battle following a hotly contested split-decision draw against top-rated heavyweight contender Michael Hunter on December 2, 2021 at the Hammerstein Ballroom





in New York City headlining TrillerVerz IV. Earlier last year, Forrest battled to a majority draw against undefeated contender Zhilei Zhang, the fight taking place in Miami, FL at the Hard Rock Stadium on the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez / Avril Yildirim Super Middleweight World Title Fight.

The Trillerverz 5 ‘Lineage of Greatness’ includes legendary boxing families and a once-in-a-lifetime VERZUZ battle between Cypress Hill and Onyx. This event at the Forum is the perfect night for sports and entertainment, whether you are in the arena or in the comfort of your home streaming it with family and friends.

The full TrillerVerz V boxing card includes:

SERGEY KOVALEV VS. TERVEL PULEV (10 Rounds / Cruiserweight)

Sergey Kovalev last fought evenly with the current #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World, ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, before getting stopped in the 11th round. His illustrious career includes victories over Bernard Hopkins, Eleider Alvarez (twice), Jean-Pascal (twice), and Isaac Chilemba. He also holds two highly controversial losses to Andre Ward.

The heavy-handed Tervel Pulev, the 2012 Bronze Medalist at the Olympic Games, the younger brother of two-time heavyweight world title challenger Kubrat Pulev, returns to the ring following a knockout victory of Vikapita Meroro on July 29, 2021. He is currently the holder of the WBA International Cruiserweight Title.

KUBRAT PULEV VS. JERRY FORREST (10 Rounds / Heavyweight)

Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev (28-2, 14 KOs) will clash with Andrey Fedosov (32-3, 26 KOs) over ten scheduled heavyweight rounds. Pulev is returning to action after a first-round knockout of Frank Mir on November 27, 2021, at the first-ever Triad Combat event in Arlington, TX. Pulev has defeated numerous heavyweight boxing contenders, including Samuel Peter, Hughie Fury, Dereck Chisora, Tony Thompson, Alexsandr Ustinov, and Alexander Dimitrenko. His only losses have come to Heavyweight World Champions Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua.

Two outstanding, evenly fought battles against top contenders Michael Hunter and Zhilei Zhang in 2021 have prepared Jerry ‘Slugger’ Forrest, (26-4-2 20 KOs) for the biggest fight of his career against Kubrat Pulev.

SON OF A LEGEND EVAN HOLYFIELD VS. MAURICE WILLIAMS

Also featured on the undercard, Son of a Legend, Evan ‘Yung Holy’ Holyfield (9-0, 6 KOs), will compete in a scheduled six-rounder in the junior middleweight division. He is the son of Three-Time Heavyweight World Champion Evander ‘The Real Deal’ Holyfield. He will face Maurice Williams, 7-2-0 (3 KOs).

FERNANDO ‘EL FEROZ’ VARGAS JR., AMADO ‘EL MALVADO’ VARGAS, AND THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED PRO DEBUT OF EMILIANO VARGAS

Rounding out the card, The Fernando Vargas Dynasty continues with the highly anticipated professional debut of Seven-Time Amateur Champion, lightweight Emiliano ‘El General’ Vargas. He will be joining his highly regarded and undefeated brothers on the card at the star-making venue, junior middleweight Fernando ‘El Feroz’ Vargas, Jr. (5-0, 5 KOs) and Amado ‘El Malvado’ Vargas (3-0, 2 KOs), competing in the featherweight division. They are the sons of three-time junior middleweight world champion Fernando ‘El Feroz’ Vargas. All three bouts will take place over four rounds.

