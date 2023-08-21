Usyk vs Dubois: UK Start Time, Ticket & PPV Price, Undercard

The Main Event: Oleksandr Usyk, the unified heavyweight champion with an unbeaten 20-0 record, defends his WBC, IBF, and WBA world titles against British contender Daniel Dubois, who’s ready to detonate his 18 knockout wins out of a 19-1 record.

The Venue: The clash takes place at the Tarczynski Arena, a thunderdome with the capacity to hold 45,000 roaring fans, adding to the electric atmosphere of this anticipated fight.

The Price Tag: The bout is available for purchase in the UK at £19.95. In the Republic of Ireland, the price is €29.99 or €34.99 on the day of the fight.

How to Watch:

Virgin Media TV Customers: Visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events if you have a TiVo and/or V6 set-top-box. For Virgin TV360 and/or Stream set-top-box users, go to the Pay Per View Events rail. In the US, watch Usky – Dubois live on ESPN+

Visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events if you have a TiVo and/or V6 set-top-box. For Virgin TV360 and/or Stream set-top-box users, go to the Pay Per View Events rail. In the US, watch Usky – Dubois live on ESPN+ BT TV Customers: Go to channel 494 and pay using the remote control.

Go to channel 494 and pay using the remote control. Sky Customers: Purchase TNT Sports Box Office on channel 490 via remote control or online at Sky.

Purchase TNT Sports Box Office on channel 490 via remote control or online at Sky. Online Viewers: Visit TNT Sports and follow instructions to watch on the web or via the TNT Sports Box Office App. You can watch on the big screen using Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay.

Visit TNT Sports and follow instructions to watch on the web or via the TNT Sports Box Office App. You can watch on the big screen using Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay. Mobile Bill Option: EE, Three, Vodafone, and O2 customers can choose to add the payment to their mobile bill if watching online or via the app.

The Undercard: Not to be overshadowed, the undercard will kick off the action, live on TNT Sports Box Office from 6pm UK time.