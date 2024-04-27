JoJo Diaz: Haney Facing Challenges After Ryan Garcia Loss

Former super featherweight champion Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz says Devin Haney is going through some “dark times” after his loss to Ryan Garcia last Saturday night.

He feels that Ryan (25-1, 20 KOs) knew how to beat Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) with left hooks from their six fights in the amateurs, and he intentionally come in overweight by 3 lbs to use his extra size and strength beat him.

Haney’s Path to Rebuild

Diaz thinks Haney should pick the best possible opponent when he returns to the ring to defend his WBC light welterweight title. He says that by beating the best guy he can, Haney can make fans forget about his loss to Ryan.

Unfortunately, that’s not likely to happen because Haney’s WBC mandatory Sandor Marti is due, and if he’s going to hold onto that belt, he’ll have to defend against him next.

Haney isn’t going to get much credit for fighting Sandor because he’s not well-known, and not viewed with the same respect as other fighters at 140, like Subriel Matias, Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, and Teofimo Lopez.

“Despite him getting beaten up like that and fighting a guy that was heavier than him, he still showed a lot of championship heart,” said Joseph Diaz to Fighthype about Devin Haney in his loss to Ryan Garcia last Saturday night.

“He should be proud of that and not let these fans try to troll him and clown on him to get the best of him. I know he’s probably going through some dark times and a really depressing because of it, but he shouldn’t because it’s part of life. He’s going to bounce back from it.

“I think he should take some time off and see what’s best in his career. But I believe he should defend his 140-lb title in his next fight, and defend it against a tough fighter. He’s got to defend it against somebody tough and get a good win so that fight can just be in the past,” said Diaz about Haney.

“Ryan Garcia already said in the past that he doesn’t really care about the belts. He already has the Instagram following and the fan base,” said Diaz about Ryan Garcia not caring about making weight because he has no interest in winning world titles.

“It’s just coming and fighting and getting the biggest fights possible and having the most leverage as you can as possible as well, especially at this magnitude of his career,” said Diaz about Ryan Garcia.