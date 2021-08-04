Trillerverz debut shatters record

Following the enormous success on Tuesday night of the highly anticipated debut of ‘Trillerverz’ at Madison Square Garden, Triller Fight Club has released the following data and quotes.

This was the first ‘Trillerverz’ event, blending world-class professional boxing with the first live Verzuz Rap Battle featuring New York City legends THE LOX and DIPSET.

Selling Out in 15 Minutes, the Event was the Fastest-Selling in the History of the Hulu Theater dating back to the venue’s original opening in 1968.

Highest Grossing Event in the venue’s history with over $1.5M in ticket value.

This was the first ‘TrillerVerz’ event of a 12-part series available now for $2.99 per month on TrillerFightClub.com and FITE.TV.

The star-studded event brought an audience filled with celebrities from the music and sports world including French Montana, Fat Joe, Migos, Jim Jones, Carmelo Anthony, Timbaland, Busta Rhymes, A$AP Ferg, Amir Khan, Adam Kownacki, and Otto Wallin.

At its peak, the venue had just shy of 8,000 people inside with an additional 4,000 congregating outside the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The Verzuz Rap Battle lasted almost two hours as the enthusiastic crowd refused to let the artists leave the stage until almost 1:00 a.m. ET.

The next show will be a two-night, Tuesday and Wednesday event with a world-class boxing card being held the first night and an iconic Verzuz Rap Battle on night two. Dates to be announced.

Top five heavyweight in the world, Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter II scored a tremendous fourth round knockout of Mike Wilson. Hunter is signed to an overall promotional deal with Triller Fight Club.

The live Verzuz Rap Battle was viewed by over five million fans and had over 1.2M fans watching at its concurrent peak.

Said Triller’s Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Bobby Sarnevesht, “To truly understand the magnitude of what we pulled off last night is to imagine it this way. To fit the number of people who concurrently watched our show it would fill up every seat in every football and every basketball stadium in the entire country.”

“The show was epic. Bringing Tuesday night boxing back to the very Mecca of boxing and music just feels good,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, Co-Founder of Triller. “But to do it with such a bang and crush so many records feels great!”