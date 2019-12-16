Boxing News 24/7


Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo: Anthony Dirrell to work part of FOX broadcast team on Saturday

- Leave a Comment

Anthony Dirrell Jermell Charlo Tony Harrison Press Room

Today, FOX Sports announces former WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony Dirrell joins International Boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and host Kate Abdo for FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: TONY HARRISON VS. JERMELL CHARLO II programming Thursday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 20.


On Saturday, Dec. 21, FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT (8:00 PM ET) features the highly anticipated rematch between WBC Super Welterweight Champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison and former world champion Jermell Charlo. Former world champions Guillermo Rigondeaux and Liborio Solis fight for the vacant WBA Bantamweight World title. Boxing begins with the two-hour FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT at 6:00 PM ET, headlined by top middleweight contender Hugo “The Boss” Centeno Jr. facing Mexico’s Juan Macías Montiel in a 10-round clash.

Below is programming information, the week’s on-air broadcaster roster and fight card lineup:

READ:
Impact Network Launches New Boxing Series

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE


Network: FS1, FOX Deportes
Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 19 (5:30 PM ET)
Desk Announcers: Host Kate Abdo, analysts Ray Mancini and Anthony Dirrell
Press Conference Host: Heidi Androl
Press Conference Emcee: Jimmy Lennon Jr.

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT WEIGH-IN

Network: FS1, FOX Deportes
Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 20 (5:30 PM ET)
Desk Announcers: Host Kate Abdo, analysts Ray Mancini and Anthony Dirrell
Weigh-in Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.
Reporter: Heidi Androl


FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT: HUGO CENTENO JR. VS. JUAN MACIAS MONTIEL

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21
Network/Time: FS1, 6:00 PM ET
Fight Announcers: Brian Kenny, analysts Lennox Lewis and Joe Goossen
Reporter: Heidi Androl
Ring Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.
Unofficial Scorer: Marcos Villegas
FOX Deportes: Adrian Garcia Marquez, Jaime Motta
Bouts:
Hugo Centeno, Jr. (27-3, 14 KOs) vs. Juan Macías Montiel (21-4, 21 KOs), 10 Rounds, Middleweight
Raymond Guajardo (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Donnis Reed (3-4, 2 KOs) – 4/6 Rounds, Super Welterweight
Karlos Balderas (9-0, 8 KOs) vs. René Téllez Giron (13-1, 7 KOs) – 8 Rounds, Lightweight

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: TONY HARRISON VS. JERMELL CHARLO II

READ:
175-lb Golden Contract tournament quarterfinals on ESPN+

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21
Network/Time: FOX, 8:00 PM ET
Fight Announcers: Brian Kenny, analysts Lennox Lewis and Joe Goossen
Reporter: Heidi Androl
Ring Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.
Unofficial Scorer: Marcos Villegas
FOX Deportes: Adrian Garcia Marquez, Jaime Motta
Bouts:
Tony Harrison (28-2, 21 KOs) vs. Jermell Charlo (32-1, 16 KOs) – 12 Rounds, WBC World Super Welterweight Championship
Guillermo Rigondeaux (19-1, 13 KOs) vs. Liborio Solis (30-5-1, 14 KOs) – 12 Rounds, WBA World Bantamweight Championship
Efe Ajagba (11-0, 9 KOs) vs. Iago Kiladze (26-4-1, 18 KOs) – 10 Rounds, Heavyweight

FOX SPORTS PBC PROGRAMMING

Digital: FOX Sports App, FOX Now, FOXSports.com
SiriusXM: FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83
Social: @PBConFOX, #PBConFOX

READ:
Franklin Ignatius and Ibrahim Nadim set to join the pro ranks at York Hall
You are here: Home / Press Room / Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo: Anthony Dirrell to work part of FOX broadcast team on Saturday

Press News

Recent Posts

Latest Boxing Results