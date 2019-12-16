Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo: Anthony Dirrell to work part of FOX broadcast team on Saturday

Today, FOX Sports announces former WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony Dirrell joins International Boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and host Kate Abdo for FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: TONY HARRISON VS. JERMELL CHARLO II programming Thursday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 20.





On Saturday, Dec. 21, FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT (8:00 PM ET) features the highly anticipated rematch between WBC Super Welterweight Champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison and former world champion Jermell Charlo. Former world champions Guillermo Rigondeaux and Liborio Solis fight for the vacant WBA Bantamweight World title. Boxing begins with the two-hour FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT at 6:00 PM ET, headlined by top middleweight contender Hugo “The Boss” Centeno Jr. facing Mexico’s Juan Macías Montiel in a 10-round clash.

Below is programming information, the week’s on-air broadcaster roster and fight card lineup:

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE





Network: FS1, FOX Deportes

Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 19 (5:30 PM ET)

Desk Announcers: Host Kate Abdo, analysts Ray Mancini and Anthony Dirrell

Press Conference Host: Heidi Androl

Press Conference Emcee: Jimmy Lennon Jr.

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT WEIGH-IN

Network: FS1, FOX Deportes

Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 20 (5:30 PM ET)

Desk Announcers: Host Kate Abdo, analysts Ray Mancini and Anthony Dirrell

Weigh-in Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.

Reporter: Heidi Androl





FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT: HUGO CENTENO JR. VS. JUAN MACIAS MONTIEL

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21

Network/Time: FS1, 6:00 PM ET

Fight Announcers: Brian Kenny, analysts Lennox Lewis and Joe Goossen

Reporter: Heidi Androl

Ring Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.

Unofficial Scorer: Marcos Villegas

FOX Deportes: Adrian Garcia Marquez, Jaime Motta

Bouts:

Hugo Centeno, Jr. (27-3, 14 KOs) vs. Juan Macías Montiel (21-4, 21 KOs), 10 Rounds, Middleweight

Raymond Guajardo (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Donnis Reed (3-4, 2 KOs) – 4/6 Rounds, Super Welterweight

Karlos Balderas (9-0, 8 KOs) vs. René Téllez Giron (13-1, 7 KOs) – 8 Rounds, Lightweight

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: TONY HARRISON VS. JERMELL CHARLO II

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21

Network/Time: FOX, 8:00 PM ET

Fight Announcers: Brian Kenny, analysts Lennox Lewis and Joe Goossen

Reporter: Heidi Androl

Ring Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.

Unofficial Scorer: Marcos Villegas

FOX Deportes: Adrian Garcia Marquez, Jaime Motta

Bouts:

Tony Harrison (28-2, 21 KOs) vs. Jermell Charlo (32-1, 16 KOs) – 12 Rounds, WBC World Super Welterweight Championship

Guillermo Rigondeaux (19-1, 13 KOs) vs. Liborio Solis (30-5-1, 14 KOs) – 12 Rounds, WBA World Bantamweight Championship

Efe Ajagba (11-0, 9 KOs) vs. Iago Kiladze (26-4-1, 18 KOs) – 10 Rounds, Heavyweight

FOX SPORTS PBC PROGRAMMING

Digital: FOX Sports App, FOX Now, FOXSports.com

SiriusXM: FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83

