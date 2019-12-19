VIDEO: Tony Harrison, Jermell Charlo run it back on their first encounter





FOX Sports announces former WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony Dirrell joins International Boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and host Kate Abdo for FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: TONY HARRISON VS. JERMELL CHARLO II programming Thursday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 20.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT (8:00 PM ET) features the highly anticipated rematch between WBC Super Welterweight Champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison and former world champion Jermell Charlo. Former world champions Guillermo Rigondeaux and Liborio Solis fight for the vacant WBA Bantamweight World title. Boxing begins with the two-hour FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT at 6:00 PM ET, headlined by top middleweight contender Hugo “The Boss” Centeno Jr. facing Mexico’s Juan Macías Montiel in a 10-round clash.

Below is programming information, the week’s on-air broadcaster roster and fight card lineup:





FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE

• Network: FS1, FOX Deportes

• Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 19 (5:30 PM ET)

• Desk Announcers: Host Kate Abdo, analysts Ray Mancini and Anthony Dirrell

• Press Conference Host: Heidi Androl

• Press Conference Emcee: Jimmy Lennon Jr.





FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT WEIGH-IN

• Network: FS1, FOX Deportes

• Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 20 (5:30 PM ET)

• Desk Announcers: Host Kate Abdo, analysts Ray Mancini and Anthony Dirrell

• Weigh-in Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.

• Reporter: Heidi Androl

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT: HUGO CENTENO JR. VS. JUAN MACIAS MONTIEL

• Date: Saturday, Dec. 21

• Network/Time: FS1, 6:00 PM ET

• Fight Announcers: Brian Kenny, analysts Lennox Lewis and Joe Goossen

• Reporter: Heidi Androl

• Ring Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.

• Unofficial Scorer: Marcos Villegas

• FOX Deportes: Adrian Garcia Marquez, Jaime Motta

• Bouts:

• Hugo Centeno, Jr. (27-3, 14 KOs) vs. Juan Macías Montiel (21-4, 21 KOs), 10 Rounds, Middleweight

• Raymond Guajardo (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Donnis Reed (3-4, 2 KOs) – 4/6 Rounds, Super Welterweight

• Karlos Balderas (9-0, 8 KOs) vs. René Téllez Giron (13-1, 7 KOs) – 8 Rounds, Lightweight

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: TONY HARRISON VS. JERMELL CHARLO II

• Date: Saturday, Dec. 21

• Network/Time: FOX, 8:00 PM ET

• Fight Announcers: Brian Kenny, analysts Lennox Lewis and Joe Goossen

• Reporter: Heidi Androl

• Ring Announcer: Jimmy Lennon Jr.

• Unofficial Scorer: Marcos Villegas

• FOX Deportes: Adrian Garcia Marquez, Jaime Motta

• Bouts:

• Tony Harrison (28-2, 21 KOs) vs. Jermell Charlo (32-1, 16 KOs) – 12 Rounds, WBC World Super Welterweight Championship

• Guillermo Rigondeaux (19-1, 13 KOs) vs. Liborio Solis (30-5-1, 14 KOs) – 12 Rounds, WBA World Bantamweight Championship

• Efe Ajagba (11-0, 9 KOs) vs. Iago Kiladze (26-4-1, 18 KOs) – 10 Rounds, Heavyweight

FOX SPORTS PBC PROGRAMMING

