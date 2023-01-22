Tim Tszyu will fight former world champion Tony Harrison on Mar 12 in Australia

Tim Tszyu will fight for the WBO super-welterweight world title in Australia on Sunday, March 12, leading Australian-based boxing promoter No Limit Boxing confirmed.

Tszyu, 28, will attempt to win his maiden world title on home soil in his first fight back in his native Australia since defeating Japan’s Takeshi Inoue in November 2021.

‘The Soul Taker’ continued his training camp in the USA in preparation for a title fight following the postponement of one of the biggest and most anticipated fights on the 2023 boxing schedule, Charlo vs. Tszyu for the undisputed championship of the world.

American Tony Harrison is the former WBC super welterweight world champion. He is also the only fighter to have defeated Tszyu’s previously-planned opponent in current undisputed champion Jermell Charlo.

Ranked No.2 by the WBC and No. 3 by the WBO, Harrison has a record of 29 wins, three losses and draw with 21 of those victories via knock out. His last fight was against Spain’s Sergio Garcia in April 2022, winning by unanimous decision.

The 32-year-old from Detroit has always embraced the idea of facing off against Tszyu in Australia, telling reporters last year, “I want to go to Australia. Take me on a vacation. Let me travel across the world and fight somebody that ya’ll want me to fight, I’m cool with that…”

“Let me see the kangaroos and rattlesnakes and s–t like that, I want that. I want to fight him, but I want to fight him over there.”

In a winner takes all scenario, the victor on March 12 is set to secure an undisputed title fight against Charlo, once the champion recovers from his injuries.

Tim Tszyu said, “I think Australia is going to erupt. I haven’t fought for almost a year and half in back home and I know it’s going to be the biggest show yet. It’s a massive fight for Australia and a special moment in my career. I have so many passionate fans supporting and following me, so I guess he will feel a certain craziness about the atmosphere in Australia. But his biggest problem he’s running into isn’t the fans, it’s me.”

“Every fight you take is all on the line, you’re one punch away from going back to the very bottom. It’s all on the line and a gamble, but this is what I do. This is boxing, it’s part of my career and I’m a fighter first.”

“He (Harrison) was the next best available option. I’m at that stage of my career that I really don’t care who is in front of me. I’m ready to take them all out.”

No Limit Boxing CEO George Rose said, “Mark your calendars everyone because Tim Tszyu finally gets his shot at becoming world champion on Sunday March 12, right here in Australia.”

“I visited him in the US for his training camp, so trust me when I tell you he’s ready to take over the world by any means necessary. He’s in the best shape of his life, fighting back home for the first time since 2021 and hungrier than ever. It’s going to be one hell of a show.”

“Tim also knows this won’t be a walk in the park. He has a very, very dangerous man in Tony Harrison in front of him. Harrison is the only man in the world to take down the undisputed champ in Jermell Charlo, so it’s a massive risk for him.”

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been two-decades since fight fans last witnessed a Tszyu world title on Australian shores, but we don’t have to wait much longer. We’ll look to announce which city and venue is set to host this blockbuster event very soon.”

Venue and ticketing details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fight fans are encouraged to join the No Limit Boxing VIP List today to receive early access to tickets, special offers and events.



