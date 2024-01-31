Tim Tszyu vs Keith Thurman: date, time, how to watch

Roll into Vegas on March 30, and what do you find? A night jam-packed with fists and fury, all under the bright lights of T-Mobile Arena, ready to stream on Prime Video for those keen on a bit of rough-and-tumble from the comfort of their couch.

In the spotlight, Keith Thurman, with a couple of world champion belts under his name, steps into the ring to throw down with Tim Tszyu, who’s yet to taste defeat. And for the appetizer? Rolando Romero, the champ of the WBA Super Lightweight division, squares off against Isaac Cruz, a fighter who brings the heat from Mexico and never backs down from a brawl.

The headline act is gonna throw Thurman, the ex-big cheese of the welterweight world, into the super welterweight ring for a bit of a tussle with the untouchable Tszyu, the current big shot of the WBO at 154 pounds. They’re set to duke it out, no belts on the line, for a solid 12 rounds.

Thurman, hailing from Clearwater, Florida, with a record that reads like a bedtime story for fight fans (30-1, 22 KOs), got his “One Time” tag by flapping his gums and backing it up with knockouts that’ll make you spill your popcorn. He’s danced with the who’s who in the welterweight division, putting the likes of Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia, and Robert Guerrero in the rearview. His dance with Garcia was the stuff of legends, netting him the unified world champ title in a scrap that had everyone on the edge of their seats. His only stumble was against the legend Manny Pacquiao in a brawl that had everyone talking back in 2019, where he came up short by just a hair. Recently, he showed Barrios the ropes with a unanimous decision win that had the fans buzzing.

Thurman’s all pumped about getting back in the ring, especially for this gig with PBC on Prime Video. He’s tipping his hat to Tszyu, calling him a top-notch scrapper and the perfect guy to show off against. Thurman’s been sweating it out, sharpening his toolkit, and getting his head in the game for what he’s calling a blockbuster brawl that’s gonna have everyone glued to their screens. He’s ready to light up the boxing world on Prime Video.

Tszyu, a chip off the old block from the International Boxing Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu, is riding high off a killer year. Now sitting pretty as the world champ at 154 pounds, he’s laid waste to some heavy hitters like Tony Harrison, Brian Mendoza, and Carlos Ocampo. The Sydney native got his U.S. stripes against Terrell Gausha, bagging a unanimous win. Originally a soccer kid, Tszyu switched lanes to boxing, chasing the legend his dad left behind.

Tszyu’s buzzing about headlining this monster event stateside, ready to carve out his chapter in the history books. He’s got respect for Thurman, calling him a slick operator with a resume that’s nothing to scoff at. But he’s clear – it’s his time now. March 30 is marked on his calendar as the day he shows the world the dawn of the Tszyu era, live on pay-per-view.