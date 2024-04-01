Floyd Mayweather Backs Rolly Romero After Crushing Defeat, Future Uncertain

Promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr. sent a positive message of support for his fighter, former WBA light welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, after his disappointing loss against Isaac Cruz last Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Floyd’s Investment

Mayweather didn’t say in his message whether he’ll continue to promote Rolly or release him from his contract.

Romero has been one of Floyd’s projects since he signed him to his Mayweather Promotions stable many years ago. With the help of’ Money’ May, he has captured two division world titles.

Last weekend, Rolly (15-2, 13 KOs) faced the unmovable force in his maiden title defense against ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs), and he was badly hurt in the first round by a hard shot that he wasn’t expecting from the 5’4″ Mexican warrior.

It was all downhill from there, with Rolly staying on the move and getting pelted by heavy shots until he was finally knocked out in the eighth round.

Words of Support…or Farewell?

“Rolliesss Hold your head up high! I’m incredibly proud of you for achieving the remarkable feat of becoming a 2-time world champion in less than 18 fights, all without any prior amateur background, and in just 14 years of total fighting experience,” said Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Instagram, sending a support message to Rolly Romero.

“In this journey we call life, you’ll win, and you’ll lose; that’s the game. But in life, we all face losses, including myself. So remember, when people try to knock you down, don’t let it keep you there. Get back up, stay true to yourself, and acknowledge just how much you’ve accomplished.”

Romero’s Future: Options and Uncertainty

Rolly’s defeat puts his record at 1-2 in his last three fights. He was very fortunate to win his last fight against 40-year-old Ismael Barroso.

If Floyd does cut Rolly loose, he’ll be okay financially. He made millions for his fights with Mayweather Promotions and should have more than enough to retire on.

Assuming that Mayweather chooses to continue to promote Rolly, he’s got a couple of good options for him. If Devin Haney beats Ryan Garcia, he’ll be needy and looking for a notable fighter. Ryan vs. Rolly would sell on PPV.

The other option would be former WBA/WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis, who is coming off a loss to Haney and needs a big fight.