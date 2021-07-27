Quotes / Photos: Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort – kick off press conference

The Golden Boy’, Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya of East Los Angeles, CA and former UFC Superstar, Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil met with the Southern California media Today, Tuesday, July 27 at STAPLES Center Star Garden for the Kick-Off Press Conference ahead of their highly anticipated battle set presented by Triller Fight Club on Saturday, September 11 at the venue.

Oscar De La Hoya

“These exhibitions that we’re seeing are becoming a circus, I want no part of that. And that’s why this fight is a real, sanctioned fight and not an exhibition. Everybody who knows me, I’ve never been in a boring fight. I go out there and fight. An exhibition isn’t us, Vitor and I have too much at stake. When I see Belfort I can see in his eyes how proud he is of his legacy and I feel the same way too and I respect that.”

“While I respect you brother, (Belfort), I can tell you one thing, we are going to kick the shit out of each other, that’s one thing for sure.”

“This is not a game, I literally said if we’re going to do this, let’s do this for real. Let’s not do a song and dance or these exhibitions that we’re tired of.”

“I’ve been in top challenges all my life, I’ve basically been fighting since I was five years old. I’ve had every challenge in the book and I’ve fought the very best, from Pacquiao to Mayweather to Hopkins to Julio Cesar Chavez. I wanted a different challenge and that’s what Vitor Belfort presents. A challenge that’s going to take my training and my mentality to a whole new level.”

“Prediction: Knockout!”

Vitor Belfort

“When you step in the ring you want the wars. I’m coming into the sport that Oscar has mastered and I’ve learned in training boxing at a different level. My style is to come as a lion and that’s what I’m going to do, no changes now.”

“There’s a lot of mutual respect between the both of us but once the bell rings it’s war. My heart, not my size, will make the difference in this fight. In my mind I can beat any man and that’s how I feel about Oscar. I know he’s left-handed and has a great jab and I have to prepare for that. This is really the Best vs. the Best!”

“I never look at the odds for my fights. I make my own prediction work for me.”

“Prediction: Knockout!”

DE LA HOYA vs. BELFORT is presented by Triller Fight Club and will be broadcast globally on FITE, iNDemand and through all leading Cable, Satellite and Telco Providers in the U.S. and Canada. The professional boxing match will test the fighting skills and will of these two greats in combat sports history, competing in the light heavyweight division in a scheduled eight-round bout.

De La Hoya vs. Belfort is the second event Triller Fight Club has promoted at STAPLES Center, the first being Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. on November 28, 2020. The fight was boxing’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year garnering over 1.6 million buys.

FITE, the world’s premier streaming PPV platform for sports and entertainment recently acquired by TrillerNet, will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution online for the September 11 event, and via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps, game controllers and all major OTT devices as well as power TrillerFightClub.com.

iNDemand, the leading transactional video-on-demand and PPV programming provider in North America, will serve as the exclusive U.S. and Canadian cable, satellite, and telco PPV provider for the De La Hoya vs. Belfort fight. Fans will be able to order the event on PPV through their existing cable, satellite, and telco PPV providers across the U.S. and Canada.