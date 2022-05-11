Photos / Quotes: Jermell Charlo & Jaron Ennis media workout

Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Jermell Charlo previewed their respective upcoming showdowns at a media workout in Los Angeles Wednesday.

(Photo credit: Stephanie Trapp/Showtime)

Charlo made clear his goal is to prevent the judges from deciding his fate when he faces WBO 154-pound world champion Brian Castaño in a rematch of one of 2021’s most significant fights, which ended in a hotly contested split draw. They again will seek to become the first undisputed super welterweight male champion of the four-belt era.

Here is what the fighters had to say Wednesday from Churchill Boxing Club in Santa Monica:

Jermell Charlo

“I don’t want this fight to go the distance. I don’t get paid for overtime.

“I’m excited, and I’m ready to go. I will give the fans an exciting and entertaining show and have fun. I’m willing to rock. I’m putting it all on the line, and I’m prepared to destroy it.

“Castaño is going to have to do something different this fight. If not, he knows he’s getting slept. Whatever he does or whatever move he makes, I will be on him. My goal is to knock him out.

“I approach this fight like I approach any conflict. I come in there like I’m 0-0. Let’s go in there and see who’s better. Let’s see who the actual dog is.

“I don’t take much from the last rematch I had against Tony Harrison. That was a different opponent. I’m just preparing for Castaño. There’s no correlation with my last rematch. I’m just focused on who I’m facing.

“I’m just focused on my career and my craft. I want to be on the top tier and see that I’m undisputed and say that he’s an animal. Being on the unanimous list means more than being on pound-for-pound lists. This is my moment.

“I’ve made some changes, but it’s still going to be the same Jermell Charlo. I’m ready to take advantage of what’s in front of me.

“I don’t know if this fight will be like the first one. It could be a quicker night. It should be. If not, it’s going to be entertaining for 12 rounds.

“I don’t worry about pound-for-pound lists and whether I’m on them. If I win these belts, they might have to. If I go in there and knock him out or handle my business for 12 rounds, that’s it. They won’t be able to deny me.

“I haven’t fought at this venue since much earlier. It’s a little bit chilly right now in Southern California, but I know that once I get warmed up, I’ll adapt no matter what it’s like Saturday.”

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis

“It doesn’t matter to me who I’m facing. It doesn’t matter who it is. I want everybody and anybody. They can line them up, and I’ll knock them down.

“Everyone already knows how this fight is going to go. I’m going to put on a show. I’m going to get in the ring and be dominant. I’m getting that knockout at the night’s end and making a statement.

“It feels great to be performing here in Southern California. It’s a new fanbase to see me get another knockout. I can’t wait for Saturday to shine in front of my new fans.

“I don’t know too much about my opponent. I’m not too worried about what he’s going to bring. I don’t usually watch films on who I’m fighting unless I’ve seen it by chance. I let my team look at that kind of thing.

“I’m going to do what I always do. I can figure these opponents out in like 30 seconds. I see how they’re coming and go from there.

“I feel like I will get my opportunity sooner than later. I think the end of the year or next year is possible. I’m either going to fight Errol Spence Jr. or Terence Crawford or a vacant belt.

“I don’t believe that any fighter is scared of another soldier. I know the top guys are just making business decisions. It’s what’s best for their careers. If I can’t get the top welterweights while they’re here, I’ll see them at 154 pounds.

“I don’t feel like I have to prove anything to myself. I’m not worried about any outside noise. As long as I’m doing my thing and winning, putting myself in line for the world title, that’s all that matters.

“Charlo and Castaño should both be confident heading into this fight. They went to war the first time, but I think Charlo will win this time. I think he figured Castaño out. Charlo was picking it up at the end of the first fight, and I think he’s going to start earlier this time and go for the knockout.”