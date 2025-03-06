Jonas vs. Price This Friday – Start Times and Streaming Details

Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price: Fighters Make Weight Ahead of Historic Unification Clash

Royal Albert Hall, London – LIVE on Sky Sports (UK & Ireland)

Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price (photo: Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer) successfully weighed in ahead of their undisputed welterweight world title fight, headlining a historic all-women’s boxing event at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall this Friday night.

Presented by BOXXER, the card takes place on Friday, March 7, serving as the curtain-raiser for International Women’s Day 2025 celebrations the next day.

The clash sees Jonas and Price compete for the WBA, WBC, IBF, IBO, and Ring Magazine World Welterweight Titles, headlining a groundbreaking all-women’s boxing event that sets the stage for a weekend celebrating women in sports.

Official Weights:

Natasha Jonas: 146 lbs (10st 6lbs 5oz)

Lauren Price: 145 lbs (10st 5lbs)

Caroline Dubois Defends WBC Lightweight World Title Against #1 Challenger Bo Mi Re Shin

Undefeated lightweight star Caroline Dubois (10-0, 7 KOs) defends her WBC World Lightweight Title for the first time against the aggressive WBC #1 contender Bo Mi Re Shin, promising an all-action fight.

Official Weights:

Caroline Dubois: 134.5 lbs (9st 8lbs 5oz)

Bo Mi Re Shin: 133.9 lbs (9st 7lbs 5oz)

Dubois captured the title following the vacancy left by Katie Taylor and now faces a tough first defence in Shin, a hard-hitting South Korean challenger known for relentless pressure.

British Featherweight Championship: Karriss Artingstall vs. Raven Chapman

In a highly anticipated domestic battle, featherweight rivals Karriss Artingstall and Raven Chapman will clash for the vacant British Featherweight Title. Both fighters matched weights exactly, hinting at an evenly matched contest.

Official Weights:

Karriss Artingstall: 124 lbs (8st 12lbs 5oz)

Raven Chapman: 124 lbs (8st 12lbs 5oz)

European Flyweight Championship: Chloe Watson vs. Jasmina Zapotoczna

Chloe Watson will compete for the European Flyweight Title against Jasmina Zapotoczna, aiming to showcase her skill and speed against a seasoned opponent.

Official Weights:

Chloe Watson: 98 lbs (7st 0lbs)

Jasmina Zapotoczna: 98 lbs (7st 0lbs)

European Flyweight Championship

A battle for continental honors sees Watson aiming to put her name among the elite in Europe, as Zapotoczna looks to spoil the party.

Undercard Action:

Super Welterweight: Lee Cutler vs. Sam Eggington

Event Details

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Venue: Royal Albert Hall, London

Royal Albert Hall, London Broadcast: LIVE on Sky Sports (UK & Ireland)

LIVE on Sky Sports (UK & Ireland) Tickets: Available at BOXXER.com

Fighter Quotes:

Natasha Jonas:

“This is exactly where I want to be—fighting for all the belts in front of my home fans. This event symbolizes how far women’s boxing has come, and I’m excited to put on a show.”

Lauren Price:

“This fight means everything. I came here to unify the division, and tomorrow night I’m going to do just that. Jonas is tough, but I’m ready.”

How to Watch

Fans in the UK and Ireland can watch live on Sky Sports. Tickets are still available at boxxer.com.