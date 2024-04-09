Jared Anderson vs Ryad Merhy on April 13, live on ESPN+

On Saturday, April 13th, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy will take place at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. The event will be streamed live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+, with ticket sales starting on March 15th at 12 p.m. CST on Ticketmaster.com.

Jared Anderson, still undefeated and hungry for more, is gearing up to deliver another knockout show. Toledo’s own steps into the ring with a tougher challenge, squaring off against Belgium’s own Ryad Merhy in a 10-round headliner on April 13 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Joining the action, Nigerian powerhouse Efe Ajagba and Italy’s Guido Vianello, both Olympic alumni from 2016, are set to clash in a heavyweight showdown that’s anything but ordinary.

Kicking things off, Robson Conceicao, with three world title shots under his belt, aims to keep his junior lightweight title dreams alive, taking on Jose Guardado, who’s got a knack for shaking things up.

Tune in for a triple threat of fights with Anderson vs. Merhy, Ajagba vs. Vianello, and Conceicao vs. Guardado, all going live on ESPN channels. Grab your tickets starting March 5 on Ticketmaster, and don’t miss this explosive lineup.

Bob Arum of Top Rank is all in on Anderson, calling him the heavyweight scene’s next big thing and hyping up the Corpus Christi crowd for a glimpse at the future champ. Ajagba’s fist meets Vianello’s finesse in a heavyweight showdown that promises fireworks.

Anderson’s 2023 was a knockout year, with victories over George Arias and Charles Martin, and a show-stopping win against Andriy Rudenko. “This is just the beginning, and Corpus Christi better be ready,” says Anderson, confident that Merhy’s in for a surprise.

Merhy, with roots in Ivory Coast and a pro career mostly in Belgium, stepped up from cruiserweight to chase heavyweight dreams. Fresh off a win against Tony Yoka, Merhy’s ready to take on Anderson, unfazed by the challenge.

Ajagba’s bouncing back from a 2021 setback, racking up wins and setting his sights on heavyweight gold. “Vianello’s got skills, but my eyes are on the prize,” Ajagba states, ready for the challenge.

Vianello, coming off a tough break and a strong comeback, sees the Ajagba fight as a golden chance. “I’m here to shake up the heavyweight ranks,” he declares, eager for April 13.

Conceição, Brazil’s boxing gold medalist, and Guardado, Mexico’s rising star, are also on the card, promising a night of high-stakes boxing action.

On the undercard, Henry Lebron, the Puerto Rican junior lightweight with a slick southpaw style, boasting a clean 19-0 record, is set to tangle with the equally undefeated Charly Suarez from the Philippines in what’s expected to be a 10-round chess match. Lebron, who edged out William Foster III in a nail-biter last November, is looking to further solidify his top 10 standing with the WBO and IBF.

Meanwhile, Corpus Christi’s own John Rincon is gearing up to make some noise in front of his local crowd. With an 8-0 record, Rincon aims to add another win to his resume in a six-round bout, hoping to replicate his previous victory at the American Bank Center.

Lightweight sensation Abdullah Mason, just 19 and already turning heads, is back to showcase his explosive power in an eight-round showdown against Ronal Ron. Mason, hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, left fans in awe with a stunning second-round KO in his last outing, proving he’s a force to be reckoned with in the lightweight division.

Ruben Villa, a featherweight with eyes on the prize, is set to square off against Cristian Cruz Chacon, a seasoned warrior from Mexico, in a 10-round fight that promises to test both fighters’ mettle and strategy.

Date: April 13, 2024

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. UK Time (April 14)

Streaming: live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Venue: American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas

Tickets: Available from March 15 at 12 p.m. CST on Ticketmaster.com

Anderson vs. Mehry fight card