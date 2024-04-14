“F**k Errol!” – Ryan Garcia Lays Into Errol Spence For Splitting With Derrick James

As we get ever so close to the big, and so heavily hyped, fight between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia, Garcia has been doing yet more interviews. It sure has been a heck of a wild ride Garcia has taken us all on ever since that first presser to promote the Haney fight. Garcia, whether you like him or not, whether you are concerned about his mental health and his well-being or not, certainly knows how to hype a fight, how to sell a fight.

But when asked about another fighter in Errol Spence, “KingRy” once again let loose with some x-rated language. As fans know, Errol Spence parted ways with trainer Derrick James, who now trains Garcia. And Garcia, when asked by Fight Hype, “what’s going on with Spence” (who has yet to fight again after being badly beaten by Terence Crawford last summer), well, here’s what Garcia said:

“F**k Errol! Yeah, f*** Errol,” Garcia said. “You and Derrick James, you muthaf****. You folded, you didn’t want to pay him some money. That’s f****d up. It’s all business, but still, at the end of the day, that’s some f****d sh*t up. Hell, I pay him more on a fight I made less. Come on. He’s been with you your whole career. What the f*** is wrong with you?”

Garcia, when then asked about the Crawford-Spence fight, stated how Spence was “high as f***,” going into the fight, and how he “couldn’t even form a sentence.” Certainly, Spence took quite a hammering from Crawford, in what plenty of us felt would be a good, close fight. Now, is Garcia in the right frame of mind himself and he approaches his biggest fight?

We won’t know until Saturday night and that first bell. But Garcia, who has entertained us all, in some pretty weird ways, it must be said, is adamant he is ready and that he will defeat Haney on April 20. Not long now until we all find out.

As for Spence, his next move remains unclear. That split with James did come as a shock, though.