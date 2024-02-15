O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova: date, time, how to watch

Foster-Nova, Andres Cortes-Bryan Chevalier and Bruce Carrington-Bernard Torres will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

This Friday night, the Madison Square Garden Theater is set to explode with action as WBC junior lightweight champ O’Shaquie Foster and challenger Abraham Nova prepare to throw down in the headline fight. Foster, hailing from Orange, Texas, is stepping into the ring for his second title defense, hot off a dramatic last-minute victory over Rocky Hernandez last fall.

Joining the main spectacle, Andres Cortes will duke it out with Bryan Chevalier in a fiery junior lightweight clash that’s sure to have fans on the edge of their seats.

Kicking off the televised action, Brooklyn’s own Bruce Carrington is set to tangle with Bernard Torres, promising a featherweight fracas that could steal the show.

Tune in to ESPN and its siblings, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, at the stroke of 9 p.m. ET to catch all the live action.

And for those who like a little appetizer before the main course, the undercard streaming on ESPN+ at 5:20 p.m. ET features Italian heavyweight Guido Vianello squaring off against Moses Johnson, and U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson testing his mettle against Paulo Galdino in a junior welterweight bout.

This fistic spectacle is brought to you by Top Rank, alongside Murphys Boxing and 12 Rounds Promotion, with tickets up for grabs on Ticketmaster.com.

O’Shaquie Foster

This ride has been a wild one, filled with highs and lows. It’s been a journey of personal growth, shaping me both in mind and body. It’s tough to put into words, but I’m pumped and ready to go.

That bout with Rocky Hernandez was off the charts. We turned heads and I’m not stopping there. They don’t call me Shock for nothing – brace yourselves, because we’re about to do it all over again.

Nova’s been on our radar for ages. He’s well aware. His go-to line was that I wasn’t a big enough name. Look how things have changed. I’m geared up and his fighting style is no mystery to me.

I’ve put in the work, leaving no stone unturned. This Friday night, we’re set to take over and steal the show.

Abraham Nova

Landing a world title fight is a dream realized. I can’t afford to let this chance slip through my fingers. I’ve been eyeing this moment forever. Now that it’s here, I’m over the moon and charged up.

Boxing is my chosen path because it puts me in the driver’s seat of my career. It’s all on me here, and that’s exactly how I like it.

My faith is strong, and the groundwork has been laid. You’re familiar with what I bring to the table. I’ll be dialing up the intensity, the smarts, and everything in between. It’s all about making the right moves to secure that win.