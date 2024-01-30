Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson: date, time, how to watch

Oscar Valdez-Liam Wilson Junior Lightweight Battle & Seniesa Estrada-Yokasta Valle UNDISPUTED Minimumweight Showdown Set for March 29 at Desert Diamond Arena LIVE on ESPN+

Oscar Valdez is set to duke it out with Australia’s own comeback kid Liam Wilson in a no-holds-barred 10-rounder that promises sparks and maybe a firework or two, come March 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Valdez, a familiar face in these parts, is on a mission of vindication alongside Wilson, with both warriors aiming to erase the bitter taste of past defeats in the very same arena.

But wait, there’s a cherry on top! The co-main event is nothing short of a blockbuster, with Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada and Yokasta Valle throwing down the gauntlet in a fight that’s been brewing longer than your grandpa’s moonshine. With all four belts hanging in the balance, this 12-rounder is set to cement the victor’s place in the annals of minimumweight royalty, brought to you by the fine folks at Golden Boy and MarvNation Promotions.

And for those who like their fights as accessible as a cold beer on a hot day, this entire spectacle will be beaming live and direct into your living rooms, courtesy of ESPN+.

Let’s not forget the warriors who’ve tread this path before. Valdez, with his heart on his sleeve and fists of fury, has represented his homeland with distinction, only to stumble against the likes of Stevenson and Navarrete. Meanwhile, Wilson, our man from Down Under, has had his rollercoaster ride, knocking on victory’s door only to be greeted by the cold hand of defeat, but never one to back down from a challenge.

Then there’s the tale of two queens: Estrada, a force across three divisions, eyeing the crown of undisputed glory, and Valle, a warrior who’s weathered storms to claim her stake in the minimumweight throne.

And because no fight night is complete without a cast of hungry contenders and rising stars, the undercard is stacked with talent itching to make their mark, from knockout artist Raymond “Danger” Muratalla to heavyweight powerhouse Richard Torrez Jr., and not forgetting the young lion, Emiliano Fernando Vargas, ready to roar.