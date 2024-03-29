Errol Spence Wants Tszyu vs. Fundora Winner

Errol Spence Jr. said on social media on Thursday that he wants the winner of Saturday’s fight between Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora.

The former unified welterweight champion Spence hasn’t fought since his loss to Terence Crawford last July, and there’s been speculation about when he would return to the ring.

It looks like Spence, 33, has decided that he wants Tszyu next, and that’s understandable. If Errol can get that fight, he would be getting back at Crawford in a way.

Tszyu Prioritizes Payday

When WBO junior middleweight champion Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) was asked for his reaction, he said he’ll take the fight that pays the most between Spence and Terence Crawford.

It’ll be up to Tszyu’s management to determine which of them will bring in the most money. Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) said he’ll be at ringside on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Could Crawford Make an Appearance?

It’ll be interesting to see if Crawford will be attending the event as well, not that it’ll make any difference in Tszyu’s decision. He’ll go in the direction of the money.

“He’s got to get in the ring with a very heavy-hitting, big lump of a lad, Tim Tszyu, who takes no prisoners,” said manager Glen Jennings to Fighthype, talking about Tim Tszyu’s fight against Sebastian Fundora.

Headed to Vegas 🦈 I want the winner!! #TszyuFundora pic.twitter.com/XctU3liENh — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) March 28, 2024

“I think Tim is going to literally overwhelm Sebastian Fundora with strength, power, and accuracy. As a manager, I think our whole team would hope for an early finish so we can move on to the next one. But we don’t look past it. Tim Tszyu will take care of the business; I have no doubt about that. How he does it, that’ll be up to Tim,” said Jennings.

“Sebastian needs a little bit better defense. Your chin can’t be up in the air after you throw a shot, and you need better ways of escaping rather than just moving straight back and moving laterally,” Shawn Porter told Premier Boxing Champions about Fundora.

“I think it has the makings of being a very exciting fight, and I think it’s a 50-50 fight, to be honest with you. I’m looking at Tim pulling it off, but it’s 50-50,’ said Porter.