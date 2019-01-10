Oscar Valdez and Teofimo Lopez quotes for Feb.2

Two of boxing’s biggest stars — WBO featherweight champion world champion Oscar Valdez and undefeated lightweight sensation Teofimo Lopez — worked out for fans and media Wednesday to promote the Super Saturday quadruple-header, which will take place Saturday, Feb. 2 at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.





(Photo Credit: Mikey Williams / Top Rank)

Valdez vs. Carmine Tommasone will headline the ESPN/ESPN Deportes world championship doubleheader (10 p.m. ET) that also features the IBF lightweight world title fight between Richard Commey and Isa Chaniev.

The action will then turn to the OTT streaming service ESPN+ at 12 a.m., as Lopez versus Diego Magdaleno will serve as the co-feature to boxing’s most anticipated rematch — the WBO light heavyweight world title bout between champion Eleider “Storm” Alvarez and former division kingpin Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev.





From the Tostitos Championship Plaza at Ford Center at The Star, this is what Valdez and Lopez had to say.

Oscar Valdez

On training with Eddy Reynoso

“It’s been great training with Eddy. He’s not only worked on the things I’m good at, but he’s added a new element to my game. I know I can improve my defense while still being the same action fighter that fans are used to seeing.”

On Carmine Tommasone

“He is a tough, undefeated fighter, and I know I have to be 100 percent ready. Camp has gone great, and after a long time off, I can’t wait to fight again.”

On the recovery from the broken jaw suffered versus Scott Quigg

“Everything is great. I took enough time off to make sure my jaw was fully recovered, so when I got back to training, I was 100 percent ready. I can’t wait to show the fans a new Oscar Valdez on Feb. 2.”

Teofimo Lopez

“‘The Takeover’ is coming to Frisco on Feb. 2. Every time I fight, I steal the show, and Feb. 2 will be no different.”

“I’m not a prospect anymore. 2019 is the year I go from contender to fighting for a world title.”

“I don’t feel the pressure. When you’re blessed with the talent that God has given me, you don’t worry about that. This is another great opportunity to showcase my talent.”

On his first-round KO of Mason Menard

“A lot of people wanted to see if I could come back from the hand injury, and I showed everyone that it wasn’t an issue. No matter what, I’ll overcome any adversity.”

On fighting a southpaw in Diego Magdaleno

“I look at it as I want to show everyone that we enjoy fighting southpaws. Orthodox or southpaw, it doesn’t change anything. The outcome will be the same.”

Promoted by Top Rank, Main Events and Krusher Promotions, in association with Groupe Yvon Michel, tickets priced at $225, $165, $85, $55, and $25 (including facility fees) are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com.

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. — ESPN+ — Undercard Fights

10 p.m. – 12 a.m. — ESPN / ESPN Deportes — Oscar Valdez vs. Carmine Tommasone & Richard Commey vs. Isa Chaniev

12 a.m. — ESPN+ — Eleider Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev 2 & Teofimo Lopez vs. Diego Magdaleno