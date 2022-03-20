Oleh Dovhun defeats Geram Eloyan – Boxing Results

A sold out Paramount was draped in Ukrainian flags from the rafters to ringside as a prideful OLEH “UKRAINE PITBULL” DOVHUN (now 14-0 5KO’s) made his first defense of his NABA Super Bantamweight title against gritty Belgium bruiser GERAM ELOYAN in an absolutely grueling 10 round main event.

Dovhun garnered the energy of his throngs of Ukraine supporters, starting fast and strong dictating the action. His impressive work rate continued through the first three rounds when a clash of heads caused a cut over his left brow. The fourth round saw the fight turn into a grueling bloody battle of wills. Dovhun’s work rate continued to impress but Eloyan was finding a home for his left hook. In the 6th round, Eloyan buzzed Dovhun with a hard left, but Dovhun returned fire with an eight punch combination. Eloyan (now 7-3 6 KO’s) came on strong in the back half of the battle but it would prove to be too little too late as Dovhun, maintaining an extraordinary work-rate, defended his title and took home a split decision by scores of 96-94 (Dovhun), 97-93 (Eloyan), 97-93 (Dovhun).

In the 8 round co feature, TYRONE “PRETTY BOY” JAMES (now 12-0 9KO’s) returned to the Paramount after nearly 3 years out of the ring caused by the COIVD-19 hiatus and Tommy John surgery on his elbow due to a torn UCL. James opposed New Haven’ veteran JIMMY “QUIET STORM” WILLIAMS (now 18-7-2 6KO’s) for the vacant ABO North American Super Welterweight Title.

Williams, fresh off his upset over former world champ Yuri Foreman, controlled the pace early forcing James to fight off his back foot. In the second round, a James counter right impressed the crowd even though Williams continued to press the action. James appeared to be shaking off the ring rust while working off the back foot and began to find his timing. Midway through the fourth round James landed a picture perfect counter right over a lingering jab of Williams, blasting Williams into the ropes. Williams was hurt, and James unleashed in the corner, throwing power punches with blazing speed and accuracy in an impressive onslaught. The barrage of punches forced the referee to stop the fight as a wobbling Williams tried to stay upright on very shaky legs. With the TKO victory James was crowned the new ABO North American Champion.

WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (now 13-1 6KO’s) wasted no time getting back to his winning ways, eating up TRAVIS GAMBARDELLA (now 7-2-2 3KO’s). Toussaint landed a hard right midway through the first round, and then unleashed a vicious seven punch combination while tracking Gambardella into the ropes before landing the final blow causing the referee to step in and stop the action.

Brooklyn’s KAMRON HUMPHREY (now 3-0 2KO’s) bested Bronx native LOUIS MAIETTA (now 1-1-1) via a 2nd round TKO in the scheduled 4 round bout.

ISAAH FLAHERTY (now 3-0 2KO’s) and ANGELO THOMPSON (now 0-1) went to battle over their 4 round super welterweight contest with Flaherty coming out on top by unanimous decision in a fan friendly, entertaining scrap.

“The fans came early and stayed late for another exciting “Rockin’ Fights” at the Paramount” said Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA. “I was humbled and impressed with all the Ukrainian flags and fans. Their unity in traveling to support Oleh Dovhun in his grueling and gutsy title fight defense was truly inspiring. It was also nice to see Tyrone James shine after his surgery with an explosive stoppage in a true step up fight. Thank you to ALL the fighters, their teams, my staff, the Paramount and the fans who continue to impress me every show. Looking forward to be back in June at the Paramount for “Rockin’ Fights” 42!”