Neeco Macias faces Jesus Soto Karass on Nov.8 on ESPN

Newly signed super welterweight prospect Neeco “The Rooster” Macias (18-0, 11 KOs) will headline the Nov. 8 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN as he takes on Jesus “El Renuente” Soto Karass (28-13-4, 18 KOs)in a 10-round battle at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT, and stream live on ESPN3 starting at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.





Macias is a rising prospect of Lancaster, Calif. who is developing a reputation for throwing as many punches as he can per round. In his most recent fight, Macias took the undefeated record of Marvin Cabrera via sixth-round technical knockout in September. In this fight, Macias threw a CompuBox junior middleweight record of 219 punches in the fifth round. This action-packed style not only earned him the victory that night, but also a contract with Golden Boy Promotions and his first headlining event against Soto Karass.

“I’m so blessed,” said Neeco Macias. “I just want to prove to Golden Boy Promotions that I’m going to work hard, learn and bring some great fights to Golden Boy cards in the future! Fighting a great fighter like Soto Karass is so amazing. I have to do all the preparation I did for past fights and more. Training hard is automatic in my preparation for fights, but now it’s a must to train harder than ever!”

Soto Karass has faced a who’s who of welterweight champions and contenders, including tough fights against two-division champion Marcos “El Chino” Maidana, Keith”One Time” Thurman, and a pair of all-out wars against Yoshihiro “El Maestrito” Kamegai. Soto Karass also possesses a spectacular 12th-round technical knockout victory against former WBC Welterweight Champion Andre Berto. Soto Karass is coming off a tough loss to Juan Carlos “Merengue” Abreu but will look to end his career on a high note by defeating a rising prospect.

“I’m grateful to Golden Boy Promotions for everything it has given me,” said Jesus Soto Karass. “I thank my fans and the boxing family for welcoming me into their homes and hearts. I won’t be leaving the sport of boxing. I’ll continue as a coach or manager. Neeco Macias will be facing a great veteran, a warrior who always gives everything in the ring. We will see what this ‘Rooster’ is made of on Nov. 8”





In the co-main event, Manny Robles III (16-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles will defend his NABF Featherweight Crown against Jose Gonzalez (23-6, 13 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a 10-round clash.

Irish welterweight prospect Aaron “Silencer” McKenna (5-0, 3 KOs) will face

Abel Reyes (4-1, 4 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico in a six-round welterweight fight.

Emilio “The Kid” Sanchez (16-1, 11 KOs) of Los Angeles, Calif. will battle Enrique Bernache (24-11, 12 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a 10-round featherweight clash.

D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (18-0, 12 KOs) of Temple Hills, Md. will face Alan Campa (17-3, 11 KOs) of Guayamas, Mexico in an eight-round super middleweight battle.





Jordan White (4-1, 3 KOs) of Washington, DC will open up the evening in a four-round featherweight clash against an opponent that will be announced shortly.

Macias vs. Soto Karass is a 10-round super welterweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The fights will take place on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT, and stream live on ESPN3 starting at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event are on sale and start at $25. Tickets are available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.