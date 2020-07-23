Marco Huck vs Dennis Lewandowski on August 29

Marco Huck is all set to make his return to the ring in Braunlage, Germany on August 29.

The management of MH Boxing, together with the hotel director of the Maritim Berghotel and representatives of the town of Braunlage, drew up a comprehensive hygiene and safety concept. The Corona protection rules are taken very seriously here. The event will allow 500 spectators in accordance with the COVID 19 protection rules.

Huck will face 26-year-old Dennis Lewandowski from Greifswald, Germany. Lewandowski is 6′ 3″ and his fighting weight is around 300 lbs yet Lewandowski should not be underestimated, according to Huck.

Lewandowski has been sparring partner of Marco Huck several times in the past. Lewandowski: “I know Marco’s fighting style very well and will make life difficult for him. With the strategy developed by myself and my team, I see a good chance for an upset. In Lewandowski’s opinion, the 10 round fight will go the distance.”

Marco Huck to boxen.co: “I want to return to the top of the heavyweight divison and fight the best. Dennis Lewandowski is a very strong opponent for me, this is the right fight after a year of not fighting”

The Hildesheim WBC Asia title holder Armenak Hovhannisyan and the 23-year-old WBC Youth Intercontinental title holder Tommy Punch, from the stable of Marco Huck, will also fight in Braunlage on this day. Punch was born in Kassel and is considered a great young talent in the cruiserweight divison. Further fights will be announced.

BILD.de will broadcast the fight live in Germany.

Ticket sales will start shortly.

WBO: 33rd Annual Convention Postponed due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The World Boxing Organization (WBO), chaired by Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcárcel, Esq. suspended the 2020 edition of its annual convention due to the current pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus.

The annual convention was scheduled to be held next October in the city of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The decision was made by the Executive Committee and 78 member countries of the organization. The vote was unanimous. Valcárcel, Esq. indicated that the elections for all the positions of the Executive Committee and of the regional organisms were postponed until the 2021 Convention.

For his part, WBO’s legal adviser, Gustavo Olivieri, Esq. stressed that the organization’s priority is the health of all its members and the general public.

“In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the WBO’s greatest concern is the health and safety of our members, former and current champions, and the boxing community in general. Therefore, in consultation with our WBO Member Commissions around the world and the WBO Executive Committee, it was agreed that the best course of action was to postpone the annual convention for the following year (2021)”, said Olivieri.

“We hope to see and greet all of the WBO family in 2021.”