Jessie Wilcox returns against iron-chinned Luis Montelongo on February 14 in Sydney

On Friday, February 14, undefeated Canadian welterweight prospect Jessie “Rock” Wilcox (14-0-2, 9KOs) of Hamilton, Ontario, puts his undefeated record on the line against iron-chinned Mexican Luis Enrique Montelongo (12-7-0, 3KOs) at the Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia. Scheduled for eight rounds or less, Wilcox-Montelongo is part of Three Lions Promotions’ “Valentine’s Day Massacre”, headlined by the return of WBC International Silver Cruiserweight Champion Ryan “Bruiser” Rozicki (11-0-0, 11KOs) in a ten round title defense against Czech challenger Vladimir Reznicek (9-2-2, 4KOs).





“I’m really excited to fight in Cape Breton again,” said Wilcox. “We were treated so well last year. It was obvious that Sydney is a fight town just like Hamilton. Folks were really knowledgeable about boxing and celebrated their former champions the whole weekend. To have a crowd like that cheer for you, even when you’re from out of town, is really special. Montelongo has never been stopped and he’s pulled off some upsets in his career. I welcome the challenge.”

Wilcox is coming off an impressive second round knockout over Azael Villegas in Hamilton, moving ever closer to a major international fight against a top ten opponent. “We’re being patient,” explained TLP managing director Daniel Otter. “Montelongo will be a good test for Jesse. With an impressive performance in Sydney, he’ll really start to get some attention from the major sanctioning bodies. The thing about Montelongo is that chin. You think he’s in trouble, but he hangs in there. If you’re not careful, he weathers the storm and turns the tables. We’re confident that Jesse is ready for a tricky guy like this. He’s going to show everyone that he’s ready for anyone.”

In other undercard action, Josh Prince of nearby Georges River makes his professional debut against Adam Hazelton (1-0-0) of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, in a four round, North Shore versus South Shore battle of provincial super middleweight prospects. At middleweight, two-time Canadian champion Brandon Brewer (23-1-1, 11KOs) returns against Josue Castaneda Perez (14-12-3, 5KOs) of Gomez Palacio, Mexico, over the eight round route. In a battle hungry prospects, Dominic Babineau (12-2-0, 10KOs) of Richibucto Village, New Brunswick, takes on Pedro Bernal (5-1-1, 3KOs) of Mexico City in a super featherweight six rounder. Last but not least, New Brunswick native Carolyn Redmond (2-0-0, 1KOs) takes on Karina Rodriguez (3-1-1, 2KOs) of México over four rounds or less, looking to continue her march to a national championship.





Tickets are one sale at tickets.capebreton.ca and in person at the Centre 200 box office.

