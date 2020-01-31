Naoya Inoue vs. John Riel Casimera Looks Set For April 25th In Las Vegas

Naoya Inoue, the WBA/IBF bantamweight king, against John Riel Casimero, the WBO bantamweight boss. This is a fight we are set to see unfold in Las Vegas on April 25th, according to a news story from The Japan Times, who report how word of this fight has come out of Inoue’s gym.





Together, the Japanese “Monster,” who is unbeaten, and the tough Filipino, who has been stopped just once, could serve up a great fight. Inoue, 19-0(16) has made a name for himself as arguably the purest puncher in the entire sport, while in his last fight – that November war with Nonito Donaire – the 26 year old answered some questions regarding his chin, his stamina and his ability to overcome adversity.

Inoue was hit and hurt in the Donaire battle, he was injured to the tune of a fractured orbital bone, and he was made to dig deep. For sure, Inoue proved he is not just a big-punching bully. He has a good chin and he can indeed take it like he can dish it out.

Casimero, 29-4(20) is a tough and hungry fighter from Manny Pacquiao country and he wants, and deserves, some big paydays. The three-belt unification showdown with Inoue should see both men getting a nice payday. But who wins the fight? The simple fact is, the way he hits, as hard as he hits, Inoue could possibly terminate this fight, indeed any fight, at any given point. Still, in the opinion of some fans, Donaire exposed as many flaws in Inoue as “The Monster” showed strengths. And Casimero is a tough guy who can also punch with authority, as his big November KO win over Zolani Tete showed.





So can Inoue get back to KO’ing his opposition, or will Casimero make the Japanese star work hard in going the distance once again? It’s a most interesting fight and Inoue Vs. Casimero could wind up giving us an early Fight Of The Year candidate. Also of interest will be how much fan attention Inoue gets in his U.S debut. Can Inoue sell out a big arena in Las Vegas?