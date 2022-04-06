Clark vs. Coley on Lubin vs. Fundora card on Saturday, April 9th on Showtime

Super welterweight contender Jamontay Clark will duel Aaron Coley in an eight-round showdown highlighting the non-televised undercard this Saturday, April 9 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton.

Also in action, 2020 Philippine Olympian Eumir Marcial returns to the ring to take on Isiah Hart in a four-round middleweight affair.

The event is headlined by a SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING tripleheader that will see top 154-pound contenders Erickson “Hammer” Lubin and Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora meet for the WBC Super Welterweight Interim Title in the main event. The action on SHOWTIME begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and also features former super welterweight world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison taking on highly regarded contender Sergio Garcia in the 10-round co-main event, plus unbeaten super welterweight Kevin Salgado battling Bryant Perrella in the 10-round telecast opener

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing, are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

The non-televised lineup also includes highly-touted Mayweather Promotions prospect Jalil Hackett (3-0, 2 KOs) squaring off against fellow unbeaten Jose Belloso (4-0, 4 KOs) in a six-round welterweight affair, and Mayweather Promotions’ super featherweight prospect Dorian Khan Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) competing in a four-round attraction against Mexico’s Arturo De Isla (2-1, 1 KO).

Rounding out the card is super bantamweight prospect Alberto Gonzalez (1-0) in a four-round fight against Daniel Alegre (1-0, 1 KO) and the pro debut of super bantamweight Xavier Bocanegra in a four-round bout taking on Jose Ramirez (1-1, 1 KO).

The 27-year-old Clark (15-2-1, 7 KOs) will return to the ring looking to bounce back from a March 2021 defeat against U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Clark won his first 13 pro fights, including impressive victories over Ivan Golub and Domonique Dolton. Clark also owns a split-draw against unbeaten contender Sebastian Fundora in a 2019 action fight. He will be challenged by the Hayward, California native Coley (16-3-1, 7 KOs), who most recently lost a split-decision against Vladimir Hernandez in July 2020. Coley won six-straight fights after his first loss and overall has won seven of his last nine fights.

Fresh off his run to the semifinals representing the Philippines during the Olympic tournament in Tokyo, Marcial (1-0) steps back into action for his second pro fight on April 9. In addition to making the Olympics, Marcial had a decorated amateur career that included gold medal wins in the India Open, the Korotkov Memorial Tournament, the Ulaanbaatar Cup and the Southeast Asian Games. Prior to the Olympics, Marcial had a successful pro debut in December 2020, beating Andrew Whitfield by decision. He will take on the 30-year-old Hart (6-2-1, 4 KOs), who fights out of Mays Landing, New Jersey and went 1-1 in 2021, stopping Ernesto Cardona Sanchez before losing to Francis Hogan.