Results / Photos: Harlem Eubank defeats Antin in London

Harlem Eubank has declared “this is my year” after he dropped and defeated Miguel Antin in front of a huge audience live on Channel 5.

Eubank had to grit his teeth against the late replacement from Argentina but took control of the fight after flooring his rival with a body shot in the sixth round, at York Hall on Friday night.

The super lightweight, who is eyeing a shot at the British title, sent Antin to the canvas again in the following session to establish a firm grip on proceedings.

Eubank, now 17-0, was given the nod by the ringside judges with scores of 98-90, 97-91 and 99-89, on the Wasserman Boxing show, in association with Ladbrokes, Numan and Infinitum Entertainment.

The 29-year-old from Brighton planned to use his headline shot in London to set his stall out for a breakthrough 2023 and having dealt with Antin, Eubank declared he is ready to move through the levels.

Harlem Eubank said: “I dig deep, I box, I fight, and I entertain. And this was 10 entertaining rounds.

“Against the better opposition, whom I want to be in with towards the end of the year, these are learning rounds for those fights and we’re ready for all-comers as we develop through this year.

“This is my year.”

Kalle Sauerland, Head of Wasserman Boxing Global, said: “What courage, at this stage of his career, to take on a tough Argentinean at just 24 hours’ notice.

“This guy is going places. British, European, World, that is the journey. He is going all the way and this guy is the next Eubank to be a world champion.”

Heavyweight handful ‘Magic’ Matty Harris opened the live broadcast on Channel 5 by taking just 23 seconds to stop Milos Veletic.

The 23-year-old has halted his last four opponents in the first round and is now eyeing titles before the end of the year.

Matty Harris said: “I’ve been knocking people out with my right hand so my coach wanted me to show people what I could do with the other hand.”

Kalle Sauerland added: “It’s all about the heavyweights right now and this man has been preparing Anthony Joshua. By the end of the year, we’re going to go for that world heavyweight youth championship.

“This man can hit like no heavyweight I’ve seen at this age, he’s phenomenal. This man can mix it up very quickly. These hands are dynamite. He’s a big, big man who can move but a big man with an even bigger punch – and that’s rare.”

German super welterweight Abass Baraou got ready for a shot at the European title by halting Ferenc Katona, after 25 seconds of the third round.

Baraou dropped Katona heavily in the opening session and closed the show in the third with a classy display.

Sophie Alisch made an impressive UK debut, out-pointing Gemma Ruegg 60-54 while Jesse Brandon enhanced his growing reputation with a chilling stoppage of Borja Lopez at 1:44 of the opening round.

The popular Codie Smith kicked off his professional journey with a 40-36 points win over Luca Genovese in a lively four round affair.

In the final contest of the night and closing the live and free-to-air action on Channel 5, Harry Scarff took an excellent eight round battle with Jordan Dujon, with scores of 78-44, 77-75 and 79-73.

Other undercard results:

Jurrell Patterson TD1 Vasif Mamedov

Lorenzo Grasso 40-36 Charlie Sheldon

Jake Henty 59-55 Petar Alexsandrov