Gilberto Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr: Start Time, Date, TV & Streaming

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, boasting an impressive record of 44-1 with 30 KOs, is gearing up to enter the cruiserweight division for the first time. His opponent in this endeavor is none other than Joe Smith Jr., a former light heavyweight World Champion hailing from Long Island, New York, whose record stands at 28-4 with 22 KOs. The two fighters are set to square off in a 12-round contest on Saturday, October 7. The event is being brought to fans in collaboration with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing, and it’s all happening at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, live on DAZN .

Ramirez, a former WBO Super Middleweight World Champion, has something to prove. With a desire to make his mark and show the world that he’s got the guts to conquer another division, he has a reputation founded on nearly 15 years in the professional ring. In his illustrious career, he has triumphed over well-known fighters like Maxim Vlasov, Jessie “Hard Work” Hart, and “King” Arthur Abraham, the latter securing his WBO Super Middleweight title. However, a recent loss to Dmitrii Bivol in November 2022 hasn’t dampened his spirits. Ramirez is primed and ready to take on the big names in the division.

Expressing his ambition, Ramirez shared, “The cruiserweight division awaits my takeover, and I stand on the brink of self-discovery, eager to clinch yet another championship belt to adorn my career. A heartfelt thanks is in order to those who have backed me – my fans, Golden Boy, DAZN, the WBA, and the steadfast team that has been my support system throughout this transformative period. As we prepare to confront Joe Smith Jr., a contender known for thriving in the underdog role, anticipation builds. Though our desired clash at light heavyweight eluded us in the past, the time has come to make it happen. Las Vegas, I eagerly look forward to meeting you all there!”

On the other side of the ring, Joe Smith Jr. is known for his iron determination. As a former WBO Light Heavyweight World Champion, his performance against Maxim Vlasov in April 2021 was remarkable, followed by a successful title defense against Steve Geffrard in January 2022. Despite a loss to Artur Beterbiev in a massive unification fight on June 18, Smith has an enviable resume, featuring wins over Bernard Hopkins, Eleider Alvarez, Jessie Hart, and Andrzej Fonfara. This will be Smith’s debut in the cruiserweight division, and he’s ready to face Ramirez.

Expressing excitement about his return, Smith said, “”Mark the date, October 7, for it’s the day I make my triumphant return to the ring, facing off against ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. This year has been a journey, overshadowed by the heartbreaking loss of my brother Alex, whose absence I keenly feel. Yet, I know his spirit will be with me, cheering me on as I step into that ring, just as he was always my proudest supporter. His joy in seeing me back would be palpable, and I’m eager to demonstrate that the Common Man hasn’t lost his touch. It’s my hope that my performance will not only resonate with the audience but also serve as a beacon of joy and inspiration for my family in these trying times.”

The fight is also receiving support from big names in the promotion industry. Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, commented on Ramirez’s return, saying,

“‘Zurdo,’ a name synonymous with triumph for nearly a decade and a half, reigned as the world champion, instilling fear in the Super Middleweight division and vanquishing all challengers. Now, however, a fresh challenge beckons. Having faced defeat and eyeing a new weight division, Zurdo appears revitalized, his eyes ablaze with a rekindled determination. The path towards the cruiserweight world championship begins here, and I anticipate nothing short of a spectacular performance, a declaration that a champion’s spirit still burns bright within him.”