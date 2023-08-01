Josh Warrington vs Leigh Wood: Start Time, Date, TV & Streaming

It’s a fight that British boxing fans expected, indeed, have been waiting for: Josh Warrington vs Leigh Wood is set for Sheffield on Saturday October 7 – live worldwide on DAZN.

32-year-old Leeds warrior Warrington, 31-2-1(8) – last seen dropping a close decision to Luis Alberto Lopez in December , says: “Well, I’m allowed to say that we’re negotiating, and my terms have been agreed, for a fight against Leigh Wood, on October 7” Warrington said. “My terms have been agreed, so I’m happy; it’s on them now, the ball is in their court. It will be nearly ten months since I’ve boxed; when you fall off the horse, you want to jump back on straight away, but that’s the thing about boxing it can be a little bit frustrating.”

The Warrington-Wood fight will be a big event here in Sheffield. Wood, two years older than Warrington and currently 27-3(16), is coming off that revenge win over common opponent Mauricio Lara.

Lara, making his name as a Mexican dangerman, stopped Warrington back in February of 2021, the rematch ending in a technical decision. Lara then went on to rip Wood’s WBA belt in February of this year before Wood got his belt back against an over-the-weight Lara in May.

Now, against each other, Wood and Warrington could put on a special fight, a great fight. This featherweight Battle of Britain will really pull in the fans, as well as the opinions on who wins, and how. Wood has been in some real thrillers in his time, as has Warrington. Put them together, as it seems will happen soon, and we will have an almost guaranteed action fight.

Who wins, Wood or Warrington? You could mark this one down as a genuine 50-50 affair.