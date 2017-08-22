Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Official Weigh-In — Presented by Wish Shopping — Complimentary Tickets Available to the General Public Now!

Complimentary tickets for the official Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor weigh-in, presented by Wish Shopping, are available for fight fans ahead of the blockbuster clash taking place Saturday, Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the general public are available now, with a limit of four (4) per person.





Fans can get their tickets on Ticketmaster.com, with a limited number of tickets available for in-person pick-up Box Office on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. PT at a limit of four (4) per person.

The Friday festivities will include a Fan Experience event in The Park, an immersive outdoor dining and entertainment district adjacent to T-Mobile Arena, featuring music, photo booth, interactive punching game, merchandise shop, and beverage vendors. The event runs from 10 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT and does not require a ticket to the weigh-in.

Doors for the weigh-in will open at 12:00 p.m. PT and will feature musical performances beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT. Mayweather and McGregor will step on the scales at approximately 3 p.m. PT and face off for the final time before fight night.

MAYWEATHER vs. McGREGOR

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is a 12-round super welterweight matchup that pits the legendary boxer Mayweather against the all-time MMA great McGregor in the main event of an unprecedented four-fight pay-per-view boxing event. Mayweather vs. McGregor will take place Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is produced and distributed live by SHOWTIME PPV, promoted by Mayweather Promotions and sponsored by Corona.