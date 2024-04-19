Ryan Garcia Fails To Make The 140 Pound Limit; Now Owes Devin Haney A Cool $1.5million!

All week long, Ryan Garcia assured us (and himself) that he would have zero trouble making the 140 pound weight limit today, weigh-in day. Garcia was so confident, he engaged in a “friendly” wager with the man he was to have been challenging for the WBC title tomorrow night in New York. And now “KingRy” owes Devin Haney the handsome sum of $1.5million.

Because, moments ago at the official weigh-in, Garcia blew it to the tune of 3.2 pounds, with Garcia tipping in at 143.2 pounds on the scale. Champ Haney came in bang on the nose at 140 even. The fight will still go ahead, but it will now be a non-title affair. And Haney was of course quick to remind Garcia of the bet the two had yesterday. Garcia now has to cough up, while fans are wondering if he is in real and genuine shape, mentally as well as physically, to be able to fight his best tomorrow night.

Garcia does look to be in decent shape or better, but how will the extra pounds affect him during the fight, especially if it reaches the later rounds? And it goes without saying how totally unprofessional it is for a world class fighter to fail to make weight by such a big margin. 143.2 is not even close to the light-welterweight limit. Haney, however, had some people thinking that he looked a little drained as he stood on the scale. How hard Haney had to work to come in at 140 pounds we do not know.

But Haney is set to be a whole lot richer now, regardless of the outcome of tomorrow’s fight. But of course Haney wants to win, and he is the pick to do so in the opinion of most. Garcia did have people picking him to win, but that was before the weigh-in fiasco. How many fans still think Garcia can actually pull it off tomorrow?

Who are YOU picking in light of the news from today’s official weigh-in?