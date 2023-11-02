Efe Ajagba vs. Joe Goodall: date, time, how to watch

Ajagba vs Goodall headlines a loaded bill from Tahoe Blue Event Center LIVE on ESPN+ SATURDAY at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba, hailing from Nigeria with an 18-1, 13 KOs record, is gearing up to throw down with Australia’s Joe “The Upset Artist” Goodall, who’s notching the scales at 10-1-1, 9 KOs. This Saturday night, they’re going to set the Tahoe Blue Event Center ablaze with a ten-round heavyweight slugfest that’s got everyone talking.

Rewind to their amateur days, and you’ll find Goodall handed Ajagba a loss in the semifinals at the Commonwealth Games. Fast-forward to now, and it’s payback time. We’re talking a clash that could slingshot the victor right up to the doorstep of a title shot.

Let’s not sleep on the co-main event where Raymond “Danger” Muratalla, with a clean 18-0, 15 KOs sheet, is squaring up against Mexico’s own Diego “The Detonator” Torres, who’s also unbeaten with an explosive 18-0, 17 KOs. Lightweights, sure, but with heavy-hitting reputations.

The whole shebang is streaming live for your viewing pleasure, exclusive to ESPN+ stateside, starting at the bewitching hours of 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Adding some meat to the card is heavyweight hopeful Brandon Moore, stepping into Top Rank territory for the first time with his 12-0, 8 KOs, against Robert Simms, who’s not just there to make up the numbers at 12-3-1, 3 KOs. Plus, we’ve got Henry Lebron and William Foster III, two junior lightweights who’ve yet to taste defeat, duking it out to keep their records spotless.

Lower down the ticket but no less fiery, Lindolfo Delgado and Luis Hernandez are bringing a bit of Mexico to Nevada in a junior welterweight face-off. And let’s not forget Carson City’s Christian Avalos, looking to make a name for himself in a lightweight four-rounder against Estevan Partida.

Now, Top Rank and DiBella Entertainment have thrown their hats in the ring to promote this shindig, and you can bet your last dollar it’s going to be a night to remember. Grab your tickets if you can.

At the pre-fight media circus, Ajagba vowed to unleash the beast inside him, promising a performance that speaks louder than any words. He’s got a score to settle, a loss to avenge, and he’s bringing the thunder of countless sparring knockouts into the ring.

Goodall, on his end, is prepped and primed for what he calls a career-defining showdown. He’s studied Ajagba’s moves, and while he’s tight-lipped on the game plan, expect him to bring some well-crafted strategy into the mix come Saturday.

Muratalla’s fired up, ready to put on a clinic and inch his way closer to his dream of grabbing a title. He’s been sharpening his tools, and he’s promising a showstopper.

Torres, meanwhile, is all about making his mark and turning heads as the co-main event spotlight shines on him. He’s ready to rumble, fueled by the challenge of taking on one of the division’s best in Muratalla.

Brandon Moore’s soaking up the big-league vibes with Top Rank, setting his sights high, and why not? With the heavyweight scene on this card, he’s eyeing a championship belt in the next couple of years.

And Christian Avalos? He’s living the dream, folks. Stepping into the ring in his own backyard, ready to show his hometown crowd how it’s done.