Boxing Tonight: Cordina vs. Vazquez – Live Results

IBF super featherweight champion Joe Cordina has a lot on the line tonight when he faces the tough challenger Edward Vazquez in Monte-Carlo in Monaco. This fight could lead to bigger matches at 130 & 135 for the winner. Cordina (16-0, 9 KOs) already has his eyes on a unification next against WBC champ O’Shaquie Foster and then a move up to lightweight to chase the big-money fights.

Cordina, 31, is confident of defeating the Texas native Vazquez, who isn’t the biggest puncher but makes up for it with his toughness. However, we don’t know if Cordina will be feeling the effects of his long five-month training camp and his war with Shavkat Rakhimov last April.

Undercard

Sivenathi Nontshinga vs. Adrian Curiel

Souleymane Cissokho vs. Isaias Lucero

Julissa Guzman vs. Ramla Ali

Eddie Hearn: “Joe Cordina, people are looking at what you’ve got next. You’ve got to be very special to beat him. I think he said that he called you cocky or arrogant or whatever it was. Do you think he’s overlooking you in this fight?

Edwin Vazquez: “I hope he is overlooking me. I don’t care how he is looking at it, I just want him to be 100 percent ready.”

Joe Cordina: “If I get beat, I get beat. I take it on the chin, but I’m going to do everything in my power not to get beat,” said Cordina to Boxing Social about tonight’s fight against Vazquez.

“I’ve been in camp since June. I’ve had a long old camp; I’ve left no stone unturned. Me and Tony have done everything that we possibly could in camp, and we’re looking to put on a performance and show everything that we’ve been working on in the gym.

“I’ll never overlook any fighter. I’ve never been outspoken on Instagram, Twitter, or any of those social platforms. I’ve never bad-mouthed anyone to get the likes or the publicity that a lot of fighters do.

“So, regardless of what he [O’Shaquie Foster], that’s not because of me being brash and talking. It’s because of my fighting. I’ve shown time and time again what my fighting is about.

“If can get a big-money fight after this fight and get through that, then I’ll move up to lightweight. That’s where the big money is, and that’s where I can set my family up for life,” said Cordina.

